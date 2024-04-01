×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 22:29 IST

Trent Boult tops the charts for Most First-Over Wickets in IPL since 2020

Since IPL 2020, Trent Boult has been a force to reckon with, leading the charts for the most wickets in the first over of an innings.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Trent Boult
Trent Boult | Image:IPL
In the high-octane world of T20 cricket, making early breakthroughs can often set the tone for the rest of the innings. Trent Boult, the seasoned pacer currently donning the Rajasthan Royals jersey, has exemplified this art with remarkable consistency. Since IPL 2020, Boult has been a force to reckon with, leading the charts for the most wickets in the first over of an innings with an impressive tally of 24*.

Most First-Over Wickets

Trailing behind Trent Boult on the list are Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, both stalwarts in their own right, with 8 wickets apiece in the first over since the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Mohammed Shami is not playing the current edition of the IPL as he is recovering from an injury. Bhuvneshwar is playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad and has taken no wickets thus far in three matches. Boult has also played three matches and has picked up 5 wickets.

  1. Trent Boult - 24*
  2. Mohammed Shami - 8
  3. Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 8

In a recent showdown between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Boult once again showcased his mettle. In a devastating spell, he clinched two pivotal wickets in successive deliveries during the opening over. His early strikes not only shattered Mumbai Indians' top-order but also played a decisive role in limiting them to a modest total of 125/9 in their allocated 20 overs.

Trent Boult's exceptional bowling acumen and ability to swing the new ball have made him a formidable force in the powerplay overs. His knack for early breakthroughs has been a crucial asset for Rajasthan Royals, providing them with the much-needed momentum at the start of the innings.

As the IPL 2024 season unfolds, cricket aficionados will be eagerly watching to see if Trent Boult can maintain his stellar form and continue to add to his tally of first-over wickets, further solidifying his reputation as one of the premier fast bowlers in the T20 format.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 22:29 IST

