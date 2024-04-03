×

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 09:24 IST

Mayank Yadav oozes confidence after STELLER performance against RCB, 'I feel this is just the start'

"I am happier that we won both matches. My goal is to play for the country. I feel this is just the start. I enjoyed Cameron Green's wicket the most."

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Mayank Yadav
Mayank Yadav | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Fast bowling phenom, Mayank Yadav inspired LSG its its second consecutive win on Tuesday. The 21-year-old expresses belief in his prowess and hopes that his strong start to the IPL will lead to an India call-up. With back-to-back player-of-the-match performances in his debut season, the 21-year-old has emerged as the season's breakout star. However, Mayank sees the IPL as a means to an end.

Mayank Yadav oozes confidence after a spectacular spell against RCB

"Feel really good, two Player of the Match awards in two matches. I am happier that we won both matches. My goal is to play for the country. I feel this is just the start. I enjoyed Cameron Green's wicket the most,” said Mayank after LSG’s win over RCB here.

His three wickets included Green, Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar. Mayank had missed the last season due to injury and he fully knows the importance to fitness.

“There are a lot of factors to bowl quick - diet, sleep, training. I am focusing a lot on my diet and recovery - ice bath,” he said.

LSG skipper K L Rahul could not be more pleased for a cricketer who has shown great temperament to complement his thunderous pace.

After rattling Punjab Kings batters with pace on his IPL debut, the 21-year-old meted out similar treatment to RCB batters to end with a second straight three-wicket haul.

Rahul is having a hard time keeping to Mayank but he is not complaining.

“One ball hit me really hard, so happy to see Mayank bowl the way he's been bowling. He's waited patiently for a year, he's working really hard, he's really professional, has a great temperament,” said Rahul at the post-match presentation. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis also gave due credit to Mayank.

“It is the new action you haven't faced before, and if they have pace then you need time to get used to it. But his ability to control length and have accuracy is impressive.

"You need two guys to bat through and get a partnership which we were not able to do. We need the strong characters in the dressing room to put their hand up,” said du Plessis after RCB’s third loss in four games.

(With PTI inputs)

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 09:11 IST

Whatsapp logo