Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 23:05 IST

'Who they want as the captain': Ravi Shastri isn't happy with Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya's issue

Hardik Pandya appeared visibly upset and disheartened when he faced booing from the Wankhede Stadium crowd on Monday.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Ravi Shastri and Hardik Pandya
Ravi Shastri and Hardik Pandya | Image:IPL
  • 2 min read
Former Indian cricket star Ravi Shastri has transitioned through various roles in the world of cricket, from being a prominent player to serving in the administration of Indian cricket, and ultimately becoming one of the most beloved commentators. With such a multifaceted career, Shastri possesses a deep understanding of the game and its players. 

Also Read: Trent Boult tops the charts for Most First-Over Wickets in IPL since 2020

Recently, the eloquent speaker addressed the reported tensions within the Mumbai Indians dressing room involving Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya. According to Ravi Shastri, the team management could have handled the captaincy issue more effectively.

Speaking on Star Sports, Ravi Shastri commented, “The captaincy issue between Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya could've been handled better, but it is owners call who they want as the captain. They spend the money.”

Hardik Pandya appeared visibly upset and disheartened when he faced booing from the Wankhede Stadium crowd, marking a historic first in IPL cricket. The Mumbai Indians fans' jeers were so pronounced during the toss that broadcaster Sanjay Manjrekar urged the crowd to "behave". 

Also Read: Scary moment for Rohit Sharma as CRAZY FAN frightens ex-MI skipper; Rohit refuses to hug him

The crowd's displeasure continued to affect Hardik throughout the match, particularly when he was leading his team after Mumbai Indians were held to a meager total of 125, one of their lowest scores at the iconic venue. Although Hardik managed to win over the fans with his batting performance, scoring 34 off 21 balls, his elation was short-lived as the crowd resumed booing him after his dismissal in a crucial moment of the game.

Mumbai Indians lost the match to Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets. This was their third consecutive defeat of the ongoing season. 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 23:05 IST

