Updated March 25th, 2024 at 08:53 IST

MI vs GT: Did Shubman Gill ABUSE Hardik Pandya after MI captain's dismissal wins game for GT?

A video clip from the MI vs GT IPL 2024 match has went viral in which Shubman Gill was seemingly hurling abuses over Hardik Pandya when he was bowling.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill
Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill | Image: JioCinema
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Chennai Super Kings, the reigning champions, put up a fantastic show against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Southern Derby to kick off the IPL 2024 season. The season has been absolutely exciting from the start. The Gujarat Titans vs. Mumbai Indians game, which included Hardik Pandya's return to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, was the focus of attention. MI struggled early on, dropping their season opener against the Titans. Gill struggled to put up significant runs at bat, even though he won the match. He was frustrated, and for a brief moment, he appeared to curse Hardik Pandya when the latter was bowling.

Also Read: 'When was an Indian cricketer gets booed in India. This is RARE': Hardik's reception stuns Pietersen

Did a frustrated Shubman Gill use abusive words towards Hardik Pandya? Video viral 

Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha were the initial players to take the pitch. However, Shubman Gill, the captain of the Gujarat Titans, lost out on a great opportunity and was caught using inappropriate language. In addition, the footage of this instance went viral on social media.

During the third ball of the first over, Gill attempted to play a big shot, flicking the ball towards mid-wicket on Hardik Pandya's delivery. However, he was unable to score any runs throughout this time. He became enraged and seemed to be abusing as a result. Though it's impossible to say for sure if Shubman Gill has mistreated Hardik Pandya. But after observing him, speculations say that Gill's strong words were meant for Pandya.

Despite having a solid track record, Hardik Pandya's return to the Mumbai Indians as captain did not go over well as he was trounced by a rookie skipper. Throughout the game, Pandya was met with thunderous jeers.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma IRRITATED by Hardik Pandya, scolds him as he hugs him; check Akash Ambani's reaction

Shubman Gill made a fantastic debut as the captain of the Gujarat Titans with a thrilling six-run victory in their maiden IPL game on Sunday, courtesy of Mumbai Indians' peculiar batting strategy at the end of the game. Hardik Pandya lost in his debut match as the MI captain.

In his first IPL match in two years, Jasprit Bumrah (3/14) was at the top of his game, hitting quick yorkers at will to help Mumbai Indians limit Gujarat Titans to 168/6. However, batters like Tilak Varma and skipper Pandya were unable to equal Bumrah's brilliance, therefore his efforts were in vain.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published March 25th, 2024 at 08:53 IST

Whatsapp logo