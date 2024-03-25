×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 07:17 IST

Rohit Sharma IRRITATED by Hardik Pandya, scolds him as he hugs him; check Akash Ambani's reaction

In the aftermath of the loss to GT in the IPL 2024 season, Rohit Sharma was seen scolding skipper Hardik Pandya as Akash Ambani looked on.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya | Image:JioCinema
The IPL 2024 season had a stellar start to the season and the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings, put up a spectacular display against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Southern Derby. Since the commencement, the season has been nothing less than entertaining. All eyes were locked in on the Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match-up that saw Hardik Pandya's return to Ahmedabad. The new MI Skipper received heavy boos while the ex-captain, Rohit Sharma, had a roaring applause. After the match, Hardik tried to embrace Rohit from the back, but the latter was unimpressed as he seemingly had some strong words for him.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya's unrespectful treatment of Rohit Sharma in MI vs GT makes fans furious

Rohit Sharma did not hold back on Hardik Pandya as Anant Ambani looked on

Mumbai Indians were handed a heavy defeat by the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Hardik Pandya's tenure as MI skipper opened with a defeat to a rookie captain in Shubman Gill despite Rohit Sharma delivering 40+ runs.

After the match, Pandya was seen hugging Rohit from behind as he seemingly tried to applaud him for his innings. But Rohit turned around and tried to explain something to Hardik. While it may look like the Team India skipper is irritated with the MI skipper, that may not be the case. In the back, Akash Ambani looked on as Sharma and Pandya. He was interacting with GT's Rashid Khan when RO & HP were seen quarrelling

Hardik Pandya did not have a stellar start after returning to Mumbai Indians as the skipper, as a rookie captain was able to defeat him despite having a good track record. Pandya received thunderous boos when he came for the toss and was also booed throughout the game. On the other hand, loud Rohit chants were heard throughout the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Also Read: Two-bouncer per over rule is proving to be helpful: Sandeep Sharma

An inexplicable batting strategy by Mumbai Indians at the death saw Shubman Gill make an auspicious debut as Gujarat Titans captain with a thrilling six-run victory in their opening IPL game on Sunday.

Jasprit Bumrah (3/14) was at his absolute best in his first IPL game in two years, firing in his express yorkers at will to help Mumbai Indians restrict Gujarat Titans to 168/6. But Bumrah's effort was not enough as batters like Tilak Varma and skipper Hardik Pandya failed to complement his brilliance.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published March 25th, 2024 at 07:17 IST

