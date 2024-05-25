Updated May 25th, 2024 at 00:04 IST
'Miss you Jos Buttler': Reactions pour in as SRH beat RR to book a place in IPL 2024 final vs KKR
Sunrisers Hyderabad qualified for the IPL final with a 36-run win over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 here on Friday. SRH will face KKR in the final.
Sunrisers Hyderabad qualified for the IPL final with a 36-run win over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 here on Friday. SRH will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the final here on Sunday. Sent to bat first, SRH posted 175 for nine, riding on Heinrich Klaasen's 34-ball 50 and contributions from Travis Head (34) and Rahul Tripathi (37). In reply, RR could manage just 139 for 7 in 20 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal (42) and Dhruv Jurel (56 not out) doing the bulk of the scoring. Earlier, the pace duo of Trent Boult (3/45) and Avesh Khan (3/27) snapped three wickets each, while Sandeep Sharma (2/25) claimed two wickets after RR won the toss and elected to bowl. For SRH, Shahbaz Ahmed (3/23) and Abhishek Sharma (2/24) shared five wickets, while Pat Cummins (1/30) and T Natarajan (1/13) also scalped one each.
Varied reactions poured in following the culmination of the match.
With the win, Sunrisers Hyderabad have made it to the final of the IPL 2024. In the final they will take on Kolkata Knight Riders. The IPL 2024 final will take place on May 26, 2024.
(With inputs from PTI)
