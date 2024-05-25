Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad qualified for the IPL final with a 36-run win over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 here on Friday. SRH will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the final here on Sunday. Sent to bat first, SRH posted 175 for nine, riding on Heinrich Klaasen's 34-ball 50 and contributions from Travis Head (34) and Rahul Tripathi (37). In reply, RR could manage just 139 for 7 in 20 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal (42) and Dhruv Jurel (56 not out) doing the bulk of the scoring. Earlier, the pace duo of Trent Boult (3/45) and Avesh Khan (3/27) snapped three wickets each, while Sandeep Sharma (2/25) claimed two wickets after RR won the toss and elected to bowl. For SRH, Shahbaz Ahmed (3/23) and Abhishek Sharma (2/24) shared five wickets, while Pat Cummins (1/30) and T Natarajan (1/13) also scalped one each.

Reactions pour in following SRH's convincing win over RR in qualifier 2 of IPL 2024

Varied reactions poured in following the culmination of the match.

jos buttler the chase master would have won this game for rajasthan royals 💔 pic.twitter.com/YFab9Pa9bK — sia ²⁴ (@fcbsiaaaa)

Gonna take time to process this 💔 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

Rajasthan Royals if each team only played 8 matches per season pic.twitter.com/caINQTmBf7 — Sagar (@sagarcasm)

Agle saal muje team management me rkhna, me btaunga ki playoff me playing 11 konsi rkhni hoto hai😡 — sanju (@allahkimakichu)

today just goes to show how conditions literally dictate how you perform on the day



seeing the vicious turn in that second innings... ashwin and chahal would've COOKED them had they chased — ben (@benfullerrr)

Tumhari team kabhi bhi ipl trophy nhi jeet payegi jb tak sanju captain rahega ,ussko khelna hi nhi ata ager 10,12,15,17, run hi banane hain to uski jagah pe kisi aur ko rakhlo — Ramji Verma (@RamjiVerma8573)

With the win, Sunrisers Hyderabad have made it to the final of the IPL 2024. In the final they will take on Kolkata Knight Riders. The IPL 2024 final will take place on May 26, 2024.

(With inputs from PTI)