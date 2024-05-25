Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured a thrilling 36-run victory over Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday, propelling them into the IPL 2024 final. The match, held at Qualifier 2, saw SRH set a challenging target of 175 for nine, thanks to Heinrich Klaasen's explosive 34-ball 50 and solid contributions from Travis Head (34) and Rahul Tripathi (37).

RR's chase faltered as they could only muster 139 for 7 in 20 overs, with notable efforts from Yashasvi Jaiswal (42) and Dhruv Jurel (56 not out). SRH's bowlers, led by Shahbaz Ahmed (3/23) and Abhishek Sharma (2/24), dismantled the RR lineup, with Pat Cummins (1/30) and T Natarajan (1/13) also chipping in.

SRH owner Kavya Maran dances in joy

The victory sent SRH into Sunday's final against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Kavya Maran, SRH’s enthusiastic co-owner, was seen jumping for joy as her team clinched their spot in the final, a moment captured and shared widely across social media.

OMG , Kavya Maran Is Dancing 😍🔥#SRHvsRR pic.twitter.com/RcsYRisNQa — Sir BoiesX (@BoiesX45)

SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2

Sent in to bat, SRH posted 175 for nine, riding on Heinrich Klaasen's 34-ball 50 and contributions from Travis Head (34) and Rahul Tripathi (37).

In reply, RR could manage just 139 for 7 in 20 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal (42) and Dhruv Jurel (56 not out) doing bulk of the scoring.

Earlier, pace duo of Trent Boult (3/45) and Avesh Khan (3/27) snapped three wickets each, while Sandeep Sharma (2/25) claimed two wickets after RR won the toss and elected to bowl.

For SRH, Shahbaz Ahmed (3/23) and Abhishek Sharma (2/24) shared five wickets, while Pat Cummins (1/30) and T Natarajan (1/13) also scalped one each.