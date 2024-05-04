Advertisement

In a thrilling match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium, KKR emerged victorious by 24 runs. Batting first, KKR set a target of 169 runs in 19.5 overs, with Venkatesh Iyer shining with a stellar innings of 70 runs off 52 balls. In response, MI could only manage 145 runs in 18.5 overs, despite Suryakumar Yadav's valiant 56 off 35 balls. Jasprit Bumrah stood out for MI with figures of 3/18 in 3.5 overs. KKR's Nuwan Thushara and Varun Chakaravarthy also made significant contributions with 3/42 and 2/22 respectively. In addition, Mitchell Starc's exceptional bowling performance of 4/33 in 3.5 overs played a crucial role in keeping the pressure on Mumbai Indians during their chase against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mitchell Starc does a VINTAGE celebration after taking the final wicket against MI

On Friday, May 3, in an exciting IPL 2024 match, Mitchell Starc, a pacer for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), showed signs of joy after taking the final wicket against the Mumbai Indians, giving his side a 24-run win.

At Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, KKR chose to bat first after losing the toss and encountered early difficulties as their top order failed to get momentum on the erratic surface. Venkatesh Iyer's tenacious 70 and Manish Pandey's 42 helped the Knight Riders to a creditable total of 169 runs in spite of the difficulties.

Varun Chakaravarthy (2/22) and Sunil Narine (2/22) of KKR's spin unit wrecked havoc on the Mumbai Indians' batting order in the second innings, forcing a collapse. Despite Suryakumar Yadav's heroic half-century of defiance, his removal in the 16th over by Andre Russell turned the tide of the match in favour of KKR.

After a series of lacklustre performances earlier in the season, Mitchell Starc had a stunning stint in which he claimed four vital wickets for 33 runs. Mumbai Indians were left reeling as his clinching three-wicket haul in the 19th over secured KKR's win.

When Starc removed the last MI batsmen, Gerald Coetzee, with his signature yorker, the left-arm seamer from Australia let out a victorious yell, clearly relieved and thrilled to have performed brilliantly for his side in this important match.

KKR will now face off against LSG on Sunday, April 5, 2024 at the Ekana Sports City, Lucknow.