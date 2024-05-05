Mohammed Siraj REVEALS he was in no shape to play ahead of Heroics for RCB vs GT in IPL 2024

Advertisement

Mohammed Siraj has endured a torrid past month in IPL 2024 as he has been took to the cleaners by the batsmen and was at one stage dropped from the starting lineup of Royal Challegers Bengaluru.

But back in the starting lineup, Mohammed Siraj starred in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's must win game against the Gujarat Titans in match 52 of IPL 2024. RCB won the contest by four wickets in the end but the victory was set up by none other than Mohammed Siraj's heroic spell.

Mohammed Siraj opened the bowling for RCB and fired up in the first innings as he knocked over both Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha to set the tone for RCB's victory. Having been pummeled all over the park in the tournament, Siraj finished his spell last night with 2/29 in four overs. His spell earned him the man of the match award and after his heroics, Siraj revealed a surprising health update.

Siraj once again with the damage 🔥🔥



And it's the big one of #GT Captain Shubman Gill



Mohammed Siraj was in no shape to Play vs GT

Mohammed Siraj has confirmed that he was in no shape to play for RCB in the clash against GT as he was struggling with massive illness.

“I was really ill for the last few days. Thought I might not be able to play today but I really wanted to play so it was great that I was able to,” revealed Mohammed Siraj in his post match conference.

Mohammed Siraj further went on to say that he was in no shape to play but once he woke up on match day he manifested how he was going to bowl and manifested his success in the match.

“When I woke up in the morning, I thought I won't be able to play and that I should take rest. When I woke up, I manifested what I wanted to do and that's exactly what happened,” said Mohammed Siraj.

Thanks to Mohammed Siraj, RCB are still alive in the playoff race of IPL 2024 as they have taken their tally to 8 points and jumped to the seventh spot in the IPL points table.

(With PTI Inputs)

