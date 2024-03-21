Advertisement

In the highly anticipated opening match of IPL 2024, Chennai Super Kings will commence their title defense against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday, March 22, 2024. This clash not only marks the return of cricketing extravaganza but also sets the stage for the legendary showdown between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Both teams boast formidable squads, ensuring a thrilling start to the tournament at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MS Dhoni Unveils Stylish Makeover Ahead of IPL 2024 Campaign

Cricket fans are excitedly awaiting not just the exciting matches but also the release of MS Dhoni's newest appearance as the IPL season draws near. Known for his chic makeovers prior to each IPL season, Dhoni went to celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim yet again for a new look.

Dhoni gives off a dapper and sophisticated vibe in his most recent appearance, sporting long hair and a well-groomed beard. Highlights have been added to his hair to give him a little more flair and improve his overall appearance. Excitement erupted when Aalim Hakim posted photos of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper on his official Instagram account, revealing Dhoni's new appearance. The pictures captured Dhoni's ageless charm and immaculate sense of style, further solidifying his reputation as a style legend.

MS Dhoni, who is 42 years old, nonetheless looks younger because to his unparalleled style and level of fitness. Dhoni is quite fashionable and well-groomed in the pictures that Hakim posted, demonstrating his commitment to leading a healthy lifestyle.

The former Indian captain's wardrobe further enhances his updated appearance. He is spotted wearing blue jeans and a black sleeveless T-shirt. Sunglasses and a chain necklace are two accessories that finish off his effortlessly stylish look by adding a little of coolness to his attire. All eyes will be on Dhoni as he leads the squad once more as CSK prepares to defend their crown in the IPL in 2024. The opening game, which is slated to take place on Friday against Royal Challengers Bangalore, has everyone excited for another thrilling season headed by Dhoni.

It's interesting to note that Dhoni is not the only cricket player who seeks Aalim Hakim's service for a new hairstyle. The fashion industry was influenced by cricket players, as seen in Virat Kohli's fashionable makeover, which included spiked hair and eyebrow grooming.