Updated April 1st, 2024 at 16:39 IST

'He is struggling to walk': MS Dhoni makes everyone concerned over health after new video emerges

With the IPL 2024 season still in its early stages, MS Dhoni's injury raises concerns, especially considering his pivotal role for CSK.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
MS Dhoni | Image:CSK
On a late Sunday night at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, MS Dhoni was a central figure during the IPL 2024 match against the Delhi Capitals. Despite Chennai Super Kings facing a daunting target of 192 runs, Dhoni's explosive innings of 37* off just 16 balls caught everyone's attention. Despite the match ending in a loss for CSK, Dhoni's power-packed performance, which included four boundaries and three sixes, left a lasting impact. Notably, his 20-run final over was a display of exceptional power-hitting, highlighted by a remarkable one-handed six.

Also Read: CSK vs DC: David Warner STUNNED, MS Dhoni in DISBELIEF after Pathirana's ASTONISHING feat vs Delhi

MS Dhoni seen limping after explosive knock vs DC

MS Dhoni's decision to come out to bat at No. 8, despite the game seemingly out of reach for CSK, was driven by the necessity to improve their net run rate and to entertain the enthusiastic Chennai fans who had turned up in large numbers at the Vizag stadium, the temporary home ground for DC this season.

Post-match, MS Dhoni's compassionate side was evident when he took the time to gather and pose for a photograph with some of the Vizag groundstaff. This heartfelt gesture quickly gained traction on social media. However, a video capturing the moment also revealed Dhoni's discomfort as he approached the groundsmen, his left calf muscle visibly bothering him, necessitating the use of an ice pack.

Also Read: RCB vs LSG IPL 2024: RCB strive for team improvement as LSG keeps watch on KL Rahul's Fitness

With the IPL 2024 season still in its early stages, MS Dhoni's injury raises concerns, especially considering his pivotal role for CSK. Fortunately, he will have a four-day rest period before CSK's next encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 5 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Last year, MS Dhoni underwent knee surgery after the successful conclusion of the IPL 2023, which CSK won by defeating Gujarat Titans in the final. Before the start of IPL 2024, Dhoni announced his resignation as captain of CSK and Ruturaj Gaikwad was named his successor.  

Published April 1st, 2024 at 16:01 IST

IPL

