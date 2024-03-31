Advertisement

David Warner once again gave Delhi Capitals a sublime start in IPL 2024. The left-hander was relentless in his stroke play and had completed yet another half-century. However, his blitz was curtailed in the 10th over, nonetheless, it took a brilliant flying effort from Matheesha Pathirana to dismiss Warner during the DC vs SRH match 12 of IPL 2024.

IPL 2024 DC vs CSK: Matheesha Pathirana pulled off a stunner to dismiss David Warner

Delhi Capital openers David Warner and Prithvi Shaw took the attack to the Chennai Super Kings bowlers from the outset. They were smashing the ball at will, and in the process were about to cross the 100-run partnership. But it could not pass the 9.3 over mark. At the stage, Mustafizur Rahman bowled a fuller-length delivery outside the off stump, Warner saw it as an opportunity to implement an orthodox shot. He connected and it looked destined to breach the boundary rope, but the 30-meter circle, Matheesha Pathirana was stationed. He tracked the ball and pulled off an immaculate dive to latch on to the air-borne strike. Pathirana laid hold of the ball with one hand.

Witnessing the brilliance of their teammate, CSK fielders quickly ran towards Pathirana to congratulate him and celebrate the wicket of David Warner, who was left stunned by what he had just witnessed. Former CSK captain MS Dhoni was also impressed with the Lankan lad and applauded him for pulling off a spectacular catch. Here's what transpired at Vizag.

Chennai Super Kings have had a flawless start to IPL 2024. Under the new captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, the team has played two and won two. For Delhi Capitals, it is absolutely the other way around. DC have lost both of its matches and are seeking the first victory since the return of their first-choice captain Rishabh Pant.