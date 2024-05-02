Advertisement

MS Dhoni once again delivered a final over blitz for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024. Dhoni received a deafening reception from the Chepauk crowd when he walked into the middle, and he did not disappoint them. The former CSK captain played an 11-ball cameo of 14 balls and smacked a four and mammoth six in the final over of CSK innings.

MS Dhoni smashes monstrous six on Arshdeep Singh

It is been a unique IPL season for MS Dhoni. The batter is free from the captaincy responsibility and plays as a dedicated finisher. In IPL 2024, Dhoni has consistently come in the death overs and has given his side the final impetus. He seemingly succeeded in providing CSK the momentum again, and in the process smashed a huge six over the sweeper cover region. It was the second last delivery of the 20th over, bowled by Arshdeep Singh. It landed in the zone of MS Dhoni, who completely bludgeoned it.

After the spectacular strike, MS Dhoni looked to strike another one on the final ball of the innings, but could not get the ideal connection. He was dropped by Harshal Patel, who was stationed at the short third-man place. Patel completed the job by dismissing Dhoni through the mode of run-out. It is MS Dhoni's first dismissal in IPL 2024.

CSK post a par total in front of PBKS

Ajinkya Rahane and Ruturaj Gaikwad gave Chennai Super Kings a magnificent start. But the team could not compound a big total on the back of a 64-run opening stand. Captain Gaikwad once again top-scored for CSK. Courtesy of his 62-run knock, Chennai got to the total of 162/7. As per the latest score, PBKS have attained the mark of 122/3 after 13 overs, and are well on track to beat Chennai Super Kings in their backyard.