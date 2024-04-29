Advertisement

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni recently shed light on his unconventional sleeping pattern during the IPL seasons, unveiling a routine that may seem bizarre to many but proved beneficial for him over the years.

MS Dhoni reveals his never-heard-before sleeping routine

In a candid revelation during a discussion on Star Sports, MS Dhoni shared insights into his unique approach to managing his sleep schedule amidst the rigors of IPL tournaments. "According to some of them, it was the most absurd time table that you can have. But over the years it only helped me," Dhoni remarked.

The crux of MS Dhoni's method revolved around adjusting his sleep cycle to accommodate the demands of IPL matches, post-match activities, and travel schedules. "What I used to do is that I would sleep very late because when the matches are on, from 8 to 11-11.30 is the schedule, after that post-match presentations then you would pack your kit bag, there would be late dinner," Dhoni explained.

With matches typically concluding late into the night, Dhoni would find himself wrapping up post-match duties and team commitments well past midnight. "By the time you reach back to the hotel, it's almost 1-1:15. After that you have to pack your belongings in the hotel, leave the kit bag outside and by the time you do all of that, it's pretty late, let's say around 2:30," Dhoni added, detailing the series of tasks that would extend his bedtime to the wee hours of the morning.

"I would start training my mind like that before the start of the IPL season," Dhoni revealed, highlighting the mental preparation required to acclimate to his unique sleeping pattern.

While Dhoni's approach may raise eyebrows, it underscores the lengths to which elite athletes go to optimize their performance and maintain peak physical and mental condition. Dhoni is currently playing for CSK in the IPL 2024 season. This could be his last year in the tournament considering his age. However, Dhoni has not confirmed anything as of yet.