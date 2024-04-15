Advertisement

Hardik Pandya hugged MS Dhoni before MI's match against CSK at Mumbai's legendary Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 14. Fans have long enjoyed the rivalry between Mumbai and Chennai, which pits two of the most successful franchises against each other. Despite the heated rivalry, there have always been some heartwarming moments. Aside from the competitiveness, players on both sides show mutual respect for one another. In another endearing scene, Hardik ran to hug Dhoni as they reconnected ahead of the high-octane showdown.

Also Read | IPL 2024, MI vs CSK Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya share a heartwarming embrace ahead of MI vs CSK

Dhoni was warming up with his CSK teammates as they prepared for the contest. Hardik, who was at the Mumbai camp, ran to meet his former India captain. Hardik made his Indian debut under Dhoni's guidance. Hardik also exchanged a handshake with Thala Dhoni when the two reunited ahead of the historic battle.

Advertisement

The audience went crazy as they observed the two players' camaraderie. The fans in the stands began cheering and blowing whistles in admiration of Dhoni and Hardik. In yet another reunion, Dhoni had a good time with the West Indies' Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo prior to the match.

Advertisement

The fans were delighted to witness such scenes before the sides ramped up the heat for the battle. Mumbai won the toss and chose to bowl first in front of a crowded Wankhede Stadium. The enthusiasm for Dhoni reached new heights as yellow dominated amid blue in the stands. The entire stadium echoed with Dhoni's chants as they waited for him to walk in.

This match was significant since it could be Dhoni's final appearance to bat at the legendary Wankhede Stadium, where he won the ODI World Cup with a six in 2011.