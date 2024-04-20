Advertisement

MS Dhoni's iconic entrance during the recent LSG vs CSK match has left fans and experts alike in awe, with many hailing it as the 'greatest entry of all time.' The electrifying atmosphere at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium was palpable as Dhoni, batting at No.8, made his way to the crease, setting the stage for yet another memorable innings.

Watch MS Dhoni's grand walk to the middle

A video of his grand entry has gone viral on social media. The video shows MS Dhoni coming down the stairs from the CSK dressing room to join his teammate Ravindra Jadeja in the middle. Dhoni came to bat after the dismissal of Moeen Ali in the 18th over.

Brace yourselves, Lucknow.

MSD has arrived 💛#LSGvCSK #TATAIPL #IPLonJioCinema pic.twitter.com/kSXnpwewjk — JioCinema (@JioCinema)

Arguably the greatest entry of all-time in cricket. MS Dhoni is slightly above any of the cricketing legends to exist 🥶#CSKvsLSG

pic.twitter.com/EAgm4kw1XR — UrMiL07™ (@urmilpatel30)

Quinton de Kock's wife, Sasha, had previously shared the intense sound levels at the stadium on her Instagram story, indicating that the noise had peaked at an impressive 95 decibels. The sheer anticipation of MS Dhoni's arrival had already created a buzz, and when he finally walked in, the entire stadium erupted in a deafening cheer that resonated throughout.

Known for his cool demeanor and calm approach under pressure, MS Dhoni's confident walk to the middle was nothing short of iconic. With each step, he exuded authority and command, showcasing why he is considered one of the greatest finishers in the game.

During his brief yet impactful innings, MS Dhoni treated the fans to his vintage hitting prowess. He remained unbeaten on 28 runs off just 9 balls, smashing 3 fours and 2 towering sixes. His aggressive batting injected much-needed momentum into CSK's innings during the crucial death overs, enabling them to post a competitive total of 176 for 6 in their 20 overs.

Despite Dhoni's effort, CSK couldn't win the match as Lucknow Super Giants chased down the target with 8 wickets in hand. CSK have now lost three matches on the trot in the ongoing IPL 2024 season.