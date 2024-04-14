Advertisement

Sunday, April 14, 2024, at 7:30 pm, the Mumbai Indians will face off against the Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling T20 clash at the Wankhede Stadium. With stalwarts like Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav leading the Mumbai squad, they boast a formidable batting lineup supported by Jasprit Bumrah's pace in bowling. On the other side, the Super Kings, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni, bring a mix of experience and all-round talent, promising a gripping encounter under the lights.

Also Read: RR brave accurate PBKS bowlers, slow pitch to register three-wicket win

Advertisement

How is MS Dhoni's performance in the IPL for CSK against MI?

As the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prepare to play the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, April 14, veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni may make what could be his farewell appearance at the Wankhede Stadium. Having played in 35 matches against the arch-rivals, who are also the five-time champions since 2008, the legendary cricket player has made a lasting impression during his storied career.

Advertisement

Dhoni has demonstrated his batting ability in 30 innings during his matches against MI, amassing 655 runs at a remarkable average of 36.39 and a striking percentage of 132.86. Several spectacular finishes and match-winning contributions rank among his noteworthy performances; the most recent of these occurred in the tournament's 2022 edition. At the DY Patil Stadium, Dhoni's undefeated 28 from 13 deliveries was crucial in leading CSK to an exciting victory in the last over.

Interestingly, Dhoni's best-ever score against MI came in the 2013 Eden Gardens final, when he hit an undefeated 63 off 45 deliveries. Despite his heroics, MI, captained by Rohit Sharma (at that time), prevailed, winning the title for the first time by a score of 23 runs.

Advertisement

Dhoni's outstanding performances against MI go back to their 2012 Eliminator match, in which he scored an iconic 20-ball fifty. Furthermore, Dhoni's rapid cameo of 30 runs off 16 balls in his first IPL match against MI was crucial to CSK's narrow eight-run victory.

In addition, Dhoni's influence in important games versus MI is demonstrated by his 22-run outburst in the 2010 IPL final, which was a major factor in CSK's historic victory.

Advertisement

MS Dhoni walking out for the Practice at Wankhede 🦁 pic.twitter.com/OKfXvA2v2m — 🎰 (@StanMSD) Today might be his last game at Wankhede ❤️🥹#MIvsCSK #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/Qjya2Iq6ho — Yαмιηι ♡ (@SomvanshiYamini)

Also Read: Sanju Samson pulls a page out of MS Dhoni's book of brilliance

Advertisement

MS Dhoni’s limited batting in IPL 2024 raises major concerns

MS Dhoni's batting opportunities in the 2024 Indian Premier League have been scarce. Dhoni's age and the depth of CSK's batting lineup have dictated his present place at No. 8 in the batting order, so he hasn't needed to make a big contribution with the bat. Since players like Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube and others have been making significant contributions, Dhoni has frequently found himself with less batting responsibility.

Advertisement

But there have been times when Dhoni's ability to perform well in the late innings has been vital, most notably when CSK played the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Vizag. In that game, Dhoni displayed his legendary form, scoring an undefeated 37 runs off just 16 deliveries to assist CSK cut the deficit and lessen the blow to their net run rate.

In games against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Dhoni's presence at the crease has been felt, although momentarily, despite his limited opportunities. Even though he didn't have enough time to make a big difference, Dhoni's calmness and expertise are nevertheless advantages for CSK during pivotal parts of the match.

Advertisement

CSK currently stands 3rd on the IPL table with 3 wins and 2 losses in 5 matches so far. On the other hand, MI led by Hardik Pandya stands 7th on the table with 2 wins and 3 losses in the first 5 matches of the IPL 2024. It is important to note that this could be the last competitive tournament that MS Dhoni is playing, given the CSK’s captaincy change before the tournament, where Ruturaj Gaikwad was named the new leader. MS Dhoni remains a beloved fan favourite and is determined to maximise his remaining time in cricket, showcasing the exceptional talent he still possesses.