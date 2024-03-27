×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 21:57 IST

277 in 20 overs: Hardik-led Mumbai Indians SMASHED BY SRH; Sunrisers record highest-ever IPL score

Heinrich Klaasen (80) and Aiden Markram (42) further accelerated the run rate in the latter stages of the innings, propelling the hosts beyond the 250-run mark.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
SRH batters and Hardik Pandya
SRH batters and Hardik Pandya | Image:IPL
  • 1 min read
Sunrisers Hyderabad set a colossal target of 277 for three, marking the highest total in IPL history, against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday. Opting to bat first, Travis Head, making his season debut in the IPL, smashed a rapid 24-ball 62, while Abhishek Sharma contributed a blistering 63 off just 23 deliveries to set a solid foundation for the innings.

Heinrich Klaasen (80) and Aiden Markram (42) further accelerated the run rate in the latter stages of the innings, propelling the hosts beyond the 250-run mark. SRH eventually finished at a score of 277/3 in 20 overs. The previous record for the highest IPL total was 263 for five, set by RCB in 2013.

The MI bowlers had a tough outing, with all except Jasprit Bumrah (0/36) conceding more than 10 runs per over.

Brief Scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 277 for 3 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 80, Travis Head 62, Abhishek Sharma 63; Piyush Chawla 1/34).

Published March 27th, 2024 at 21:42 IST

