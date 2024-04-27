Advertisement

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals put on yet another high-scoring show in IPL 2024. Over 500 runs were scored at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and in the end, it was a 10-run gap that separated the two sides. Batting first Delhi Capitals put on a monumental total of 257/4 on the board. In reply, Mumbai Indians fought hard but could not go beyond the score of 247.

Also Read | IPL 2024, LSG vs RR Live Score

Advertisement

Can Mumbai Indians still qualify for the Playoffs in IPL 2024?

This is Mumbai Indians' sixth loss in IPL 2024, putting them in a dire situation. MI are currently languishing at the 9th place in the standings, only above RCB. From here it would be a daunting task to qualify for the playoffs. However, it is not the end until it is, and as things stand Hardik Pandya-led side is still in with a bleak chance.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians have played 9 matches so far in IPL 2024. They have won three and have lost six. In order to give themselves any chance they have to start collecting Ws under their sleeve. MI would have to win all of their remaining 5 matches. Five wins in a row might be unlikely but if they pull off the miracle of sorts then chances of them finishing in top-4 would rise. From this standpoint, it would be too early to state that a total of eight wins would take them through, but if one refers to the historical data then it might conclude that MI are still alive in IPL 2024.

The aforementioned graphic showcases the final league standings of the 2023 season. It displays that no team with 7 wins could qualify for the playoffs, the same story prevailed in 2022. Hence, history tells MI could not afford any more loss. Thus, the season is not over, and only time will tell where Mumbai will finish. While a dreadful situation has already formed, one more hiccup could certainly bring an end to what could be a called a tumultuous campaign for Mumbai Indians.