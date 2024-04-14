Advertisement

The "father of all battles," the Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings match, is set to get underway at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. Since the competition's beginning, this rivalry has produced countless memorable moments for cricket fans across the globe and provided both well-known and lesser-known players the opportunity to leave their mark on history. Mumbai looks like the dangerous squad they should be going into this game after winning two big home games after losing three straight. Chennai has excelled when playing at home but has struggled when playing away. Can Mumbai win against their rivals and continue their impressive home form? Or will Chennai silence the Wankhede crowd with a spectacular performance? The El Clasico is all set to excite the fans.

Also Read: IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match will commence on Sunday, April 14th, 2024. The match will begin at 07:30 PM IST onwards

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will be hosted at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

How to watch the Bangladesh vs Sri Lank Live telecast in India?

Fans in India can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings live telecast via the Star Sports Network

Fans in India can watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming via the JioCinema app and website.

Also Read: Dhawan out for at least 'seven to 10 days': Bangar

Advertisement

Fans in UK can watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming via Sky Go. Fans can watch the live telecast on the Sky Sports Channel. The match will begin at 03:00 PM BST.

Advertisement

Fans in US can watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming via Cricbuzz. The match will begin at 10:00 AM AET.

Advertisement

Fans in Australia can watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming via Kayo Sports. Fans can watch the live telecast on the Fox Cricket TV Channel. The match will begin at 01:00 AM AEDT.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka.

Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.