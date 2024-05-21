Advertisement

In a thrilling face-off between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium tomorrow at 7:30 pm, expect a high-octane clash between the two power-packed teams. With an impressive squad featuring the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and Faf du Plessis, RCB will look to dominate, while Rajasthan Royals, led by Sanju Samson and supported by Jos Buttler, will aim to secure a vital victory in this crucial Play-off T20 match.

Nandre Burger eyes a battle against Virat Kohli in RR vs RCB

Nandre Burger, a left-arm bowler for Rajasthan Royals (RR), recently said that a sledging contest between Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would be really interesting. He also talked about their confrontations when India was on a trip of South Africa in 2023–2024.

Donovan Ferreira questioned Burger about a batter he liked sledging in a video that the franchise, situated in Rajasthan, shared on social media. Burger hinted that a matchup with Kohli might be exciting, but he didn't name any one hitter that he enjoyed sledging.

Burger stated:

“I don't think there's any specific batsman I enjoyed sledging. I just think I enjoy the competitive side of it. But I think during the India series, people thought myself and Virat had a little thing, which we actually didn't. There was no sledging happening there. It was just staredowns. But I think to get into a little sledging match with him would be quite fun. I think I'd enjoy it.”

See you on Wednesday. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/Rjh68mMTfJ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals)

Ferreira playfully reacted to his teammate's attempts to sledge Kohli by saying:

“I don't know. Good luck.”

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will play each other in the IPL 2024 eliminator on Wednesday, May 22, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Notably, this season has seen Virat Kohli in outstanding form. His current Orange Cap standings are 708 runs from 14 innings with a strike rate of 155.60.