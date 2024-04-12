Advertisement

Virat Kohli is a name synonymous with consistency and brilliance. The right-hand batter has built a formidable career by exercising these two principles. He has now gained legendary stature and has earned the voice to discern and point out how the game has evolved in front of his eyes.

Also Read | 'Never thought we would...': Virat Kohli reveals REAL TRUTH about his relationship with Rohit Sharma

Advertisement

Virat Kohli on how the game of cricket has evolved over the years

During an Asian Paints event that took place recently, Virat Kohli was the special guest. There he was asked to express views on various subjects. From his relationship with Rohit Sharma to his recent embrace with Gautam Gambhir, Kohli did not shy away from addressing any topic. At the same event, he was asked to dwell upon what has changed over the years in the game of cricket. How the current youngsters' frame of mind is different than what it was when he (Virat Kohli) came fresh into the international zone.

Advertisement

Kohli candidly said that the crop of today do not understand the magnitude of the opportunity that they have been served with. He recalled how in his raw days, the freshers used to come in with a realization that they only had 4-5 matches to showcase their mettle and if they failed to make a mark in these matches then they would be dropped. He further said back in the day social media was non-existent. hence no newcomer had an already established fan base ready to fill the space with hashtags backing their favorite player.

The Cheer on Rohit's name 🔥🔥🔥



"New Young players ke fanclub mahol bna dete hai ki mere player ke saath bura hogaya" 👀👀#RohitSharma #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/jO3isTEp8A — Tanish (@tanish0508) April 11, 2024

"We often talk about this that when you get a plethora of opportunities then you are not as respectful or not even respectful, you don't recognise the magnitude of that opportunity. Back in the day, we were clear that 4 matches! Five max, that's how long we will be in the team. Nobody is going to wait, if you can prove your worth in 4-5 matches then stay otherwise leave. It wasn't like you could create an environment back then, you have your own fan clubs now, who vouch for their player stating that their player has been wronged. Social media was non-existent. You were only and only dependent on your skill."

Kohli did not mention who he is targeting by making such a statement but whatever he has stated has got some substance. Social media is now filled with fans asking for justice for their players. Who do you think Kohli was aiming at?