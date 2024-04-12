×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 18:09 IST

'New players have fan clubs, create atmosphere of injustice': Virat Kohli takes dig at Sanju Samson?

During an interaction at an Asian Paints event, Virat Kohli addressed the topic of how the times have changed and youngsters seemingly take things for granted.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson
Virat Kohli and Sanju Samson | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Virat Kohli is a name synonymous with consistency and brilliance. The right-hand batter has built a formidable career by exercising these two principles. He has now gained legendary stature and has earned the voice to discern and point out how the game has evolved in front of his eyes.

Also Read | 'Never thought we would...': Virat Kohli reveals REAL TRUTH about his relationship with Rohit Sharma

Advertisement

Virat Kohli on how the game of cricket has evolved over the years

During an Asian Paints event that took place recently, Virat Kohli was the special guest. There he was asked to express views on various subjects. From his relationship with Rohit Sharma to his recent embrace with Gautam Gambhir, Kohli did not shy away from addressing any topic. At the same event, he was asked to dwell upon what has changed over the years in the game of cricket. How the current youngsters' frame of mind is different than what it was when he (Virat Kohli) came fresh into the international zone.  

Advertisement

Kohli candidly said that the crop of today do not understand the magnitude of the opportunity that they have been served with. He recalled how in his raw days, the freshers used to come in with a realization that they only had 4-5 matches to showcase their mettle and if they failed to make a mark in these matches then they would be dropped. He further said back in the day social media was non-existent. hence no newcomer had an already established fan base ready to fill the space with hashtags backing their favorite player.

"We often talk about this that when you get a plethora of opportunities then you are not as respectful or not even respectful, you don't recognise the magnitude of that opportunity. Back in the day, we were clear that 4 matches! Five max, that's how long we will be in the team. Nobody is going to wait, if you can prove your worth in 4-5 matches then stay otherwise leave. It wasn't like you could create an environment back then, you have your own fan clubs now, who vouch for their player stating that their player has been wronged. Social media was non-existent. You were only and only dependent on your skill."

Kohli did not mention who he is targeting by making such a statement but whatever he has stated has got some substance. Social media is now filled with fans asking for justice for their players. Who do you think Kohli was aiming at?

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 17:18 IST

Virat Kohli

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Skeletons of five members of the same family

Human Sacrifice

5 minutes ago
Unveiling Spottoday and Post Babe: WideEyes Digital's Diverse Instagram Chronicles

Spottoday and Post Babe

5 minutes ago
Smokey eyes makeup tips

Smokey Eye Look Tips

14 minutes ago
Education News

AP IPASE schedule out

15 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli & Rohit

16 minutes ago
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

21 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

22 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

22 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

23 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

24 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

26 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

27 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

28 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

29 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

30 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

30 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

33 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 8 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo