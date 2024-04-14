Advertisement

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are the behemoths who have been ruling the international cricket space for over a decade now. In the long haul, the two stalwarts have compounded extraordinary statistics and still showcase an insatiable hunger to attain more for their country and team. While the two have been sharing a camaraderie for Team India for a long period, there is still ambiguity among fans regarding what equation the two have with each other. Are they friends or are they just teammates?

Former India and RCB captain Virat Kohli was asked to pay heed to the same. During an Asian Paints event, Kohli addressed the subject and expressed his views. He hinted that he and Rohit carry mutual respect and it has been quite a journey the two have embarked on.

"We (I and Rohit Sharma) played together in the last 15-16 years. It's been amazing journey we've shared together. We never thought that we would be left with 2-3 senior players. It's been great journey together". Kohli said.

In the past, there have been assertions of a rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Following the end of the ICC ODI World Cup 2019, some striking speculations suggested that the two don't see eye to eye anymore. The reports of a strained association continued to drop and during India's tour of Australia in 2020/21, the doubts intensified as Rohit Sharma wasn't considered for the limited-overs formats in the series.

However, soon the dry air seemingly cleared and the affinity returned. Rohit Sharma eventually became the captain of Team India in all formats, and in his leadership, Virat Kohli has so far acted as the batting general.

In the same event, Virat Kohli was also asked to dwell thoughts on Rohit Sharma's captaincy. The former India captain was all praise for India's captain, he said, "I have seen the Rohit Sharma's growth as a player & everything he has done in his career. Now he is leading the Indian team, it has been amazing."