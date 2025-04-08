Nicholas Pooran Scripts History With Fiery 87-Run Knock During KKR vs LSG Clash, Etches Name On IPL Record Books

IPL 2025: Star West Indies and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter Nicholas Pooran displayed a scintillating performance against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, April 8th.

The 29-year-old played a fiery 87-run knock from 36 balls at a strike rate of 241.67. The Super Giants' batter stayed unbeaten on the crease and slammed seven fours and eight sixes against the Knight Riders.

Pooran has scored 288 runs in five IPL 2025 matches so far, at a strike rate of 225.00. Currently, he is the highest run-scorer in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich tournament. The 2025 edition of IPL is Pooran's seventh season playing in the extravagant T20 tournament. The Caribbean batter has played 81 IPL matches and scored 2057 runs at a strike rate of 168.88.

Nicholas Pooran Achieves Elusive Milestone In IPL

With his 87-run knock, Pooran became the second-fastest batter to reach 2000 IPL runs. The batter took just 1198 balls to reach the milestone. Only KKR's Andre Russell stands ahead of him in the chart. Russell took 1120 balls to touch the 2000-run mark in the IPL.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag holds the third place with 1211 balls taken to reach the mark. Former Caribbean batter Chris Gayle stands in the fourth place, he took 1251 balls to cross 2000 IPL runs. Rishabh Pant and Glenn Maxwell hold the fifth and sixth place on the list, with 1306 and 1309 balls, respectively.

Summarizing The First Inning Of The KKR vs LSG Match

Recapping the first inning of the match, the Knight Riders won the toss and opted to bowl against the Super Giants. Aiden Markram (47) and Mitchell Marsh (81) cemented a 99-run opening partnership, which gave Lucknow a kickstart in the match. Following that, Nicholas Pooran's (87*) masterclass guided LSG to 238/3 in the first inning.

It was a sluggish performance from the KKR bowling attack as they failed to restrict LSG. Harshit Rana picked up two wickets during his four-over spell and gifted 51 runs. Andre Russell also bagged one wicket and gave 32 runs in his 2-over spell.