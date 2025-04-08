Rishabh Pant Doing a MS Dhoni - Fans Troll LSG Captain Over Batting Position vs KKR in IPL 2025

IPL 2025, KKR vs LSG: Rishabh Pant, the most expensive player in the history of the league, just did not come out to bat and now is being compared to MS Dhoni . Pant, who raked in Rs 27 cr at the auction, was expected to do big things this IPL season, but unfortunately, his bat has not done the talking.

Pant was expected to fire on Tuesday against Kolkata at the Eden Gardens, but he did not even come out to bat. Lucknow lost three wickets, ideally Pant should have come in after the loss of the second wicket - but that did not happen.

MS Dhoni, who is 43, is also facing backlash for the same reason. Fans want Dhoni to bat up the order, but the former CSK skipper seems reluctant. Now, fans are trolling Pant with comparisons with Dhoni.

Pant Trolled

Can KKR Win?

Meanwhile, LSG have posted a daunting 239 for three in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran was the star of the show for Lucknow smashing 87 off 36 balls.