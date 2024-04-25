Advertisement

One of the Indian Cricket team legends, Anil Kumble, has been a vital bowler for the National side and his spin bowling was nothing less than immaculate. Apart from his role in the Indian National Cricket Team, the spin icon was also a part of the cash-rich IPL and was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore back in the day, even though he was not featured in the icons list of the inaugural IPL auction. Kumble was sold for his base price to RCB as no other team put their bid for the spin legend. Kumble opened up on the auction tale and what the former owner of the RCB franchise, Vijay Mallya, did to get him in.

Also Read: Former international cricketer narrowly escapes death in harrowing leopard encounter-PHOTOS REVEALED

Advertisement

Anil Kumble reveals what Vijay Mallya did to get him at IPL's inaugural auction

During an interaction with R Ashwin's YouTube show 'Kutty Stories with Ash', Anil Kumble engaged in a heart-to-heart conversation with the Indian spin legend. He opened up on how he was roped in by RCB during the inaugural IPL auction and how ex-owner Vijay Mallya brought him in.

Advertisement

"I mean, it was one of those things where I was the captain of India in the Test and for some reason, I was not a part of the icon list so I was a part of the auction. Which I obviously didn't participate in but my name was in the auction list. I remember somebody telling me that as soon as my name came up, it is not how it is like now when my name came up Mr Vijay Mallya just stood up and said he's my Bangalore boy. Nobody is touching him and that was the end of any other bid coming.

India's Anil Kumble celebrates the fall of a wicket during an IPL 2009 match between the Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Durban | Image: AP



"I think that was the base price that I was bought at and there was no auction dynamics that you see today. So that was what I was told there were no (other buyers) because the owner just stood up and said no way, no way he is going anywhere else other than Bangalore,"

Advertisement

Also Read: Delhi Capitals pacer Reprimanded for PROVOKING Gujarat Titans Batters

Anil Kumble went on to have a three-season stint with RCB, where he scalped 45 wickets in 42 appearances, having an average of 23.51 and an economy rate of 6.58. He goes down as a veteran in the game and a legend in spin bowling.