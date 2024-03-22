Advertisement

MS Dhoni is known to announce seismic moves when no one expects it to happen. On Thursday, it was revealed that the wicketkeeper-batter has stepped down from his captaincy role and has handed his reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad before the IPL 2024 season. It marks the beginning of a new era. While the fans were left shattered after the news was revealed, Indian Cricket Team's ace spinner R Ashwin believes it was not at all surprising for the new Super Kings skipper.

R Ashwin explains his zeal for Ruturaj Gaikwad succeeding MS Dhoni, says the change was inevitable

Before the commencement of the Indian Premier League in 2024, R Ashwin opened up about the captaincy change in the Chennai Super Kings camp, which has left all the Indian Cricket fans in shock, in one of his videos on his YouTube channel. The announcement that came just hours before the beginning of the 2024 season is nothing less than an eye-opener. But Ashwin is assured that Ruturaj Gaikwad was aware of the change as soon as the 2023 season.

“This was an inevitable decision. It had to come at some stage. I know MS Dhoni. He keeps the team at the forefront. He keeps thinking about the well-being of the team. Because of that, 2 years ago, he gave the captain’s armband to Jadeja. Now he has given it to Ruturaj. This decision had to happen. Who and how remained the question,” Ashwin said.

MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad train for CSK at the training nets | Image: PTI

“I am answering your question. Ruturaj wouldn’t have thought his role was only a batter until yesterday. I know MS Dhoni very well. Sitting in his room, enjoying dinner with the youngsters, he must have told Ruturaj last year, I wouldn’t be surprised if that was the case. I definitely think it was not a surprise for Ruturaj,” the ace spinner added.

Later in the video, Ashwin supports Ruturaj and expresses his happiness at him being named the new captain of CSK. He went on to say that he could sum up MS Dhoni as a good man and a composed, content player.