×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 09:51 IST

'NOT A SURPRISE': R Ashwin notes CSK's Captaincy shift was inevitable, voices support for Gaikwad

After the monumental captaincy change in CSK ahead if the IPL 2024 season, R Ashwin has shared his thoughts on MS Dhoni handing the reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad
MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad take up some football practice while at training for CSK | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

MS Dhoni is known to announce seismic moves when no one expects it to happen. On Thursday, it was revealed that the wicketkeeper-batter has stepped down from his captaincy role and has handed his reins to Ruturaj Gaikwad before the IPL 2024 season. It marks the beginning of a new era. While the fans were left shattered after the news was revealed, Indian Cricket Team's ace spinner R Ashwin believes it was not at all surprising for the new Super Kings skipper. 

Also Read: 'It's really tricky...': Matthew Hayden urges CSK to target Virat Kohli early in IPL 2024 opener

Advertisement

R Ashwin explains his zeal for Ruturaj Gaikwad succeeding MS Dhoni, says the change was inevitable

Before the commencement of the Indian Premier League in 2024, R Ashwin opened up about the captaincy change in the Chennai Super Kings camp, which has left all the Indian Cricket fans in shock, in one of his videos on his YouTube channel. The announcement that came just hours before the beginning of the 2024 season is nothing less than an eye-opener. But Ashwin is assured that Ruturaj Gaikwad was aware of the change as soon as the 2023 season. 

Advertisement

“This was an inevitable decision. It had to come at some stage. I know MS Dhoni. He keeps the team at the forefront. He keeps thinking about the well-being of the team. Because of that, 2 years ago, he gave the captain’s armband to Jadeja. Now he has given it to Ruturaj. This decision had to happen. Who and how remained the question,” Ashwin said.

MS Dhoni and Ruturaj Gaikwad train for CSK at the training nets | Image: PTI 

“I am answering your question. Ruturaj wouldn’t have thought his role was only a batter until yesterday. I know MS Dhoni very well. Sitting in his room, enjoying dinner with the youngsters, he must have told Ruturaj last year, I wouldn’t be surprised if that was the case. I definitely think it was not a surprise for Ruturaj,” the ace spinner added.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'This is our Time': With refreshed Virat Kohli, RCB show their confident side after WPL triumph

Later in the video, Ashwin supports Ruturaj and expresses his happiness at him being named the new captain of CSK. He went on to say that he could sum up MS Dhoni as a good man and a composed, content player. 

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 09:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

a few seconds ago
Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

a minute ago
aap protest

Heavy Traffic at ITO

3 minutes ago
Samsonite

Samsonite Hong Kong

3 minutes ago
Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni

Ruturaj Gaikwad on MSD

3 minutes ago
Allahabad High Court Declares UP Madrasa Education Act Unconstitutional

UP Madrasa Board Case

3 minutes ago
PM Modi in Bhutan

India news Live

5 minutes ago
Tamilisai Soundararajan Applauds PM Mod

Tamilisai Soundararajan

5 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Veer Savarkar Reviews

8 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB, MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli in IPL 2024 opener

Kohli on Dhoni, CSK clash

9 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal Arrested

Arvind Kejriwal To Spend

10 minutes ago
Mukesh Ambani Family Picture

Nita Ambani's 'Son' Happy

12 minutes ago
AAP workers protest at ITO

AAP Leaders Detained

15 minutes ago
Evergrande fraud case

Evergrande fraud case

15 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Bonds Donors to AAP

17 minutes ago
Bharatpur tractor incident

Hazare Opposed Kejriwal

18 minutes ago
6 Years Later, Delhi HC Admits CBI's Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others

2G Scam

18 minutes ago
United Nations

UN unanimously passes fir

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Sec 144 Outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's Residence, Security Beefed

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Shabir Shah's Daughter Renounces Father's Separatist Ideology

    India News16 hours ago

  3. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News18 hours ago

  4. Thane: 8 Fake Cops Intercept Courier Company's Car, Steal Rs 5.4 Crore

    India News19 hours ago

  5. SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Attack on Adv Bhatia, Calls For Action

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo