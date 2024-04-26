Advertisement

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly asked the BCCI on Friday to find a method to achieve a balance between bat and ball, stressing the bowlers' struggles in the present Indian Premier League on flat pitches and the need for an extra batter in the form of an Impact Player. So far, the pitches in the IPL 2024 season have been a batter's dream. With power hitters on both sides, teams have easily passed the 200-run milestone.

Sourav Ganguly calls for balance between bat and ball

"Not easy for the bowlers. They are being carted all over and that's one area that needs to be looked at in the future, the balance between bat and ball," Ganguly said ahead of Delhi Capitals match against Mumbai Indians.

Beginning with the current season, the IPL governing board authorized bowlers to deliver a maximum of two bouncers in an effort to restore parity between batting and bowling. Some have cited the 'Impact Substitute rule' as one of the reasons for the high-scoring match imbalance, as teams are now essentially playing with an extra batter, allowing them to go hard at the bowlers, resulting in scores of 230 to 260-270. The Capitals have scored over 400 runs in the two games that they have played at their home venue here. Last week at Arun Jaitley Stadium, SRH scored 125 runs in the powerplay. Opener Travis Head smashed a 16-ball fifty on his route to a spectacular 89 off 32 deliveries.

"Our batting is also strong, we have given away 400 runs but scored them too. The wicket here is too good, batting friendly wicket," Ganguly added.

The former BCCI chief is not the only one who has expressed concern for the bowlers, the legendary Sunil Gavaskar had earlier called for bigger boundaries.