The Mumbai Indians have officially ended their IPL 2024 season in a forgetful campaign. In a new era, under a new captaincy, one of the most dominant IPL teams failed to sustain the pressure the other teams built. MI came nowhere close to the playoff scenario and was the first team to be kicked out of contention this year. The new skipper, Hardik Pandya, was thoroughly booed in the games, and their final IPL 2024 match against the Lucknow Super Giants was another match where MI faltered, and their campaign ended horrendously. After the match, Pandya admitted that the quality of cricket that they played cost them the entire season.

The leadership under Hardik Pandya has been in shambles as the Mumbai Indians managed to win only four games out of the 14 outings that they have had. Following the Mumbai Indians' defeat to LSG, the captain acknowledged that the team's poor performance during the 2024 IPL season contributed to their second-worst placing finish in three years.

"It was quite difficult. We did not play good quality cricket, eventually cost us the whole season.

"It's a professional world. Have to always come out and put our best foot forward. But yes, as a group we could not play quality cricket or smart cricket," Pandya said after MI's 18-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants.

Further in the interaction, the skipper would put some thought to the situation and will take matters under consideration on what went wrong for the team.

"Too early to point out what went wrong. The whole season kind of went wrong. We can pass this game as another one (that went wrong)," Hardik added.

Speaking of the match, Rohit Sharma put up his best effort in what could be his last dance at MI ahead of the rumoured mega auction. He put up a 38-ball 68, while other Mumbai betters failed to maintain the momentum. LSG secured a much-needed win to cap off their season on a high note, but it did no good to their playoff aspirations as they were knocked out of the race as well. With both teams' campaigns ending, all eyes will be locked on the RCB vs CSK clash, as it will decide who will be the final team to advance to the playoffs.