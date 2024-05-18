Advertisement

Rohit Sharma received immense respect from the fans present at the Wankhede Stadium, as he walked back to the dressing room after concluding perhaps his final innings for Mumbai Indians. Speculations are rife that in the mega auction next year, MI will make further transition and may not retain Rohit Sharma. Should the assumptions turn out to be true then it is safe to say that Rohit Sharma has played his last game for MI.

Rohit Sharma receives standing ovation from fans during MI vs LSG match

A standing ovation was rendered to Rohit Sharma as he walked back after scoring 68 runs off 38 balls in the MI vs LSG match. Given the incessant reports that have dropped throughout the IPL 2024 about Rohit Sharma being unhappy at the MI camp, rumblings are rife about Rohit Sharma leaving Mumbai Indians. The Wankhede crowd was also seemingly aware of that and hence showered respect to their talisman for the service he has rendered for over a decade.

Rohit Sharma has captained Mumbai to five IPL trophies, but ahead of the start of the IPL 2024 Hardik Pandya was appointed as the new captain of MI.

Thalaivan walk , audience cheers, claps & standing ovation 🥹



Forever Mumbai Cha Raja @ImRo45 🛐#RohitSharma #MIvLSG pic.twitter.com/Jn9XVl8jYJ pic.twitter.com/7NgjhSbZGK — ✰VᎥjสy✰ᵗᵛᵏツ (@iTz_Vijay_45)

Cheering turned into boos

What turned out to be ironic was as Rohit Sharma was leaving, getting the greeting of fans, the cheering suddenly turned into boos as Hardik Pandya made his way to the middle. Pandya has endured the reproaching of fans almost for the entirety of the season. The new MI captain could not attain the backing of fans as he constantly failed with the bat in IPL 2024. In Mumbai Indians' final league match as well, Hardik Pandya perished after scoring just 16 runs. He could not capitalise on the start, leaving his team in trouble.