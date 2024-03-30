Advertisement

Ever since assuming the captaincy of the Mumbai Indians in place of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya has become a target of online trolling. The pressure intensified as MI has yet to secure a victory in the IPL 2024, suffering defeat in their initial two matches. Pandya faces mounting criticism on social media, adding to the challenges of leading the team through this tough start to the season.

Also Read: Michael Vaughan and ex-IND cricketer criticize RCB after loss to KKR

Advertisement

Actor Sonu Sood came in support of Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya, the recently selected captain of the Mumbai Indians, has had a difficult time establishing himself as the team's leader in the IPL 2024 season. The squad, who are five-time winners, have lost all of their games under his leadership, and Pandya has received criticism from fans in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

Advertisement

When Pandya approaches the boundary or enters the pavilion after being dismissed, the crowd responds angrily, booing, taunting, and chanting the name of former MI captain Rohit Sharma. Pandya is at risk of criticism because of the management's bad handling of the matter.

It's clear that Pandya is feeling the weight of the strain despite his stoic exterior. It is certainly wearing on him to try to focus on his on-field performance while carrying the weight of being the captain of such a successful team as Rohit Sharma.

Advertisement

Bollywood actor and social activist Sonu Sood has urged fans to show respect for the players in light of the tense climate, stressing that jeering is a reflection of the audience's and players' own shortcomings rather than their own. Sonu Sood came in support of Hardik Pandya on his social media accounts.

We should respect our players. Players who made us proud, players who made our country proud. One day you cheer for them, next day you boo them.

It’s not they, it’s us who fail.

I love cricket.

I love every cricketer who represents my country.

Doesn’t matter which franchise… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) March 29, 2024

Sonu Sood on Instagram (Image: Instagram/sonu_sood)

Also Read: 'We hope to change the record,' says Punjab Kings Bowling Coach

The Mumbai Indians' succession plan might not have gone as planned in the face of obstacles and criticism. Pandya must, however, continue to be strong and focused, particularly in light of his critical position for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, when he is anticipated to play a key role as the vice-captain.

Advertisement