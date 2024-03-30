×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 12:20 IST

'One day you cheer them, next day you BOO them': Hardik Pandya receives support from Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood backs Hardik Pandya amidst fickle fan attitudes, highlighting the unpredictable nature of support in the cricketing world.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Hardik Pandya and Sonu Sood
Hardik Pandya and Sonu Sood | Image:AP, Instagram/ Sonu Sood
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ever since assuming the captaincy of the Mumbai Indians in place of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya has become a target of online trolling. The pressure intensified as MI has yet to secure a victory in the IPL 2024, suffering defeat in their initial two matches. Pandya faces mounting criticism on social media, adding to the challenges of leading the team through this tough start to the season.

Also Read: Michael Vaughan and ex-IND cricketer criticize RCB after loss to KKR

Actor Sonu Sood came in support of Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya, the recently selected captain of the Mumbai Indians, has had a difficult time establishing himself as the team's leader in the IPL 2024 season. The squad, who are five-time winners, have lost all of their games under his leadership, and Pandya has received criticism from fans in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.

When Pandya approaches the boundary or enters the pavilion after being dismissed, the crowd responds angrily, booing, taunting, and chanting the name of former MI captain Rohit Sharma. Pandya is at risk of criticism because of the management's bad handling of the matter.

It's clear that Pandya is feeling the weight of the strain despite his stoic exterior. It is certainly wearing on him to try to focus on his on-field performance while carrying the weight of being the captain of such a successful team as Rohit Sharma.

Bollywood actor and social activist Sonu Sood has urged fans to show respect for the players in light of the tense climate, stressing that jeering is a reflection of the audience's and players' own shortcomings rather than their own. Sonu Sood came in support of Hardik Pandya on his social media accounts.

Sonu Sood on Instagram (Image: Instagram/sonu_sood)

Also Read: 'We hope to change the record,' says Punjab Kings Bowling Coach

The Mumbai Indians' succession plan might not have gone as planned in the face of obstacles and criticism. Pandya must, however, continue to be strong and focused, particularly in light of his critical position for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, when he is anticipated to play a key role as the vice-captain.

Published March 30th, 2024 at 11:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

