'We Will Be Singing His Praises': Out-Of-Form Rohit Sharma Receives Backing From MI Batting Coach Kieron Pollard

Rohit Sharma walks off the field after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in Chennai | Image: AP Photo

Mumbai Indians' batting coach Kieron Pollard has showcased his support to opener Rohit Sharma , who is yet to make a significant impact in the IPL 2025 season. Rohit hasn't been able to keep up with his form in T20I cricket. But Pollard believes that he is a legend of the game and should not be put under pressure, as Rohit is doing the right things.

Kieron Pollard Affirms Confidence in Slumping Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians have got themselves back in the winning stage after defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders. At their home turf in Wankhede, the Hardik Pandya-led side secured an eight-wicket win over the visiting side. However, Rohit Sharma's inconsistency remains one of the team's peak issues, as he has failed to put up numbers on the scoreboard. Rohit has yet to contribute to the numbers, and he has failed to showcase himself as a worthy participant in the Playing XI. But MI batting coach Kieron Pollard has backed the Indian Test and ODI skipper amid sluggish form.

"He's a legend of the game in his own right. And as an individual as well, there are times when you have a couple of low scores. He is doing the right things as well as an individual who now enjoys cricket and does not be pressurized in certain situations.

"So let's not judge on a couple of low scores. In cricket, we know, we fail more than we succeed, and I'm sure we'll be singing out his praises when he comes, and he gives us that big score, and then he'll be the next hot topic," MI Batting coach Kieron Pollard said ahead of Mumbai Indians' match against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Mumbai To Face Off In Lucknow Next

In the IPL 2025 season so far, opener Rohit Sharma has amassed just 21 runs at an average of seven. He has a strike rate of 105 in the three matches he has been a part of. The India Test and ODI skipper hasn't been able to provide the fruitful start they needed in this year's campaign. Mumbai Indians have picked up their first win of the IPL 2025 season after defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Hardik Pandya-led side would aim to remain in their winning ways in their next match-up.