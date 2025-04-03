'We're At Our Best While Aggressive': Pat Cummins Supports SRH's Hard-Hitting Strategy, Promises Full Force Against KKR

Pat Cummins warms up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens in Kolkata | Image: AP Photo

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins has advocated the franchise's hard-hitting and aggressive approach in the game, which has worked like a double-edged sword. The openers deliver a thunderous start, which sets the tone for the rest of the innings. The gamble hasn't been fruitful lately, as the Sunrisers have lost their previous couple of clashes against the Lucknow Super Giants and the Delhi Capitals.

Pat Cummins Endorses SRH's Fierce Approach

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have a chance to exact revenge over the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 season. After battling at the 2024 season's summit clash, the Pat Cummins-led side heads into the Eden Gardens to lock horns against the Ajinkya Rahane-led Knight Riders. SRH's aggressive strategy hasn't been working well lately as the top-order gets brutally exposed, leading to a collapse. Pat Cummins would be mindful of their tactic, but the Hyderabad skipper had backed up their approach.

"Looks like a good surface, but I'm terrible at reading it. They outplayed us in the final, but a bit of change in both sides. We've spoken about our batting, we've been at our best while being aggressive, but we can't be reckless. He has been amazing, doesn't get unfazed by any situation. Coordination is the key, but we do have a clear idea," Pat Cummins said at the KKR vs SRH Toss, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

SRH Elects To Bowl Against KKR

In the 15th match of the IPL 2025 season, the Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and skipper Pat Cummins elected to bat first. The pitch is deemed pretty good, and spin could receive proper aid, and bowling first is a solid decision against the opposition. Notably, Travis Head is not in SRH's Playing XI but is listed as an impact substitute.

Kolkata Knight Riders' skipper Ajinkya Rahane revealed that they also intended to field first had they won the toss. He added the tracks would suit the spinners, and they would be required to assess the situation rapidly as they bat. Rahane also revealed that Moeen Ali plays his 2nd match and would be replacing Spencer Johnson.