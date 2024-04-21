'OUT OR NOT OUT?': Virat Kohli's umpire controversy stirs fan debate during the KKR vs RCB match

Advertisement

In the ongoing IPL match between Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers (RCB), KKR set a formidable target of 222/6 in 20 overs. RCB, in response, have scored 131/2 in 10.5 overs, with a required run rate of 10.0. RCB's W. Jacks impressed with an unbeaten 55 off 31 balls, well supported by R. Patidar with 46* off 20 balls. With RCB needing 92 runs to win in 55 balls (at the point of writing), the match is finely poised, with RCB currently having a decent chance of winning according to the CRR.

Virat Kohli was part of a major controversy after he was dismissed against KKR

Following his unlucky dismissal during Sunday's Eden Gardens match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Virat Kohli voiced his dissatisfaction. As Kohli was getting into his stride to chase down a 223-run mark, Harshit Rana delivered a full-toss that caught him off guard, and he smacked it right back to the bowler. The RCB skipper was clearly displeased when the delivery was ruled to be legal despite Kohli's appeal and a second review. This resulted in a brief altercation between the umpire and Faf du Plessis, who was not the striker at the time.

At eighteen runs off seven balls, including two sixes, Kohli's innings came to an end.

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer, the captain of KKR, scored his first half-century in the IPL since May 2022 with a blistering fifty off just 36 balls earlier in the match. Ramandeep Singh and Phil Salt's contributions strengthened KKR's innings even more as they amassed a strong 222/6 in the 20 overs that they were given against RCB.

With the help of Ramandeep's undefeated 24 off nine balls and Salt's blistering 48 off only 14 balls, KKR achieved their 16th 200+ total of the IPL 2024 season. Iyer spearheaded the attack with seven boundaries and a six.

Advertisement

Despite contributions from Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Siraj, as well as efforts from RCB's Cameron Green and Yash Dayal, who each took two wickets, the side faltered in the later overs, giving up 73 runs in the last five overs of the innings.

Also Read: Enraged Virat Kohli fumed at umpire after given out on no-ball

Advertisement

Fans react to angry Virat Kohli vs KKR

Angry mode of Virat Kohli 👿🔥

Third umpire❌️

Third class umpire ✅️#RCBvsKKR #KKRvRCB #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/tcEvd3hLsM — MOHIT 🐐 (@Themohit_19) He looks quite dissatisfied with the decision of umpires.#ViratKohli #RCBvsKKR pic.twitter.com/XShVcfDslY — ʀᴀᴊᴀ (@Raja_hindu_) I think it was clear out



Because #Virat was out of crease

It's a fair delivery.#RCBvsKKR #KKRvRCB#ViratKohlipic.twitter.com/OezfpQ9JMX — Ahamed Inshaf (@InshafInzz) #KKRvRCB #ViratKohli..How tf was that decision bruh pic.twitter.com/1xNtHGh4k8 — ' (@nightxhawk_18) It was a clear no ball what the fcuk is happening 😡#RCBvsKKR #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/aGbLXr0p3u — SAHIL 🇸🇦 (@sahilbhat139767) This no ball not given pic.twitter.com/evywwE5n6q — Pushkar (@musafir_hu_yar) Navjot Singh Siddhu said "It was a no ball"



Umpiring in IPL has become a joke#ViratKohlipic.twitter.com/4EPyXnF98Z — Aarav (@sigma__male_) if this isn't no ball,then Rahul gandhi is next PM of india pic.twitter.com/ek2sFkOrd0 — Komedi Wali (@vegetarianmee) What's going on with the umpires? The standard of umpiring seems to be deteriorating. This umpiring is unacceptable. Where's the accuracy in judging the ball trajectory and height?🤡



Kohli is angry coz he knows its a No ball but umpires knows the script🤡 pic.twitter.com/5jmsSIwBUq — Aayushi (@aayushi0v18) Even Commentators can't believe that it was Out & it was Clear NO BALL..



But you all know whenever RCB Play they play against 11+1 Umpire..



pic.twitter.com/pJZUsU3sxV — Vivek Singh (@VivekSi85847001)