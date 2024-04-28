Advertisement

At least two players suffered serious injuries in a road accident involving some national women's team members earlier this month after they breached curfew and went out of the camp called for the ongoing white-ball home series against the West Indies, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Sunday.

The PCB has taken disciplinary action against the players, its chairman Mohsin Naqvi told reporters here.

He said five to six players of the national women's team had gone out in the evening in Karachi without informing the team management during the April 2-8 camp.

“They ended up getting involved in a road accident with at least two players getting intense injuries and they are now under treatment,” he said.

Naqvi said that since these players form half of the team, the PCB had not publicised the incident as well as the internal disciplinary action taken against these players.

“What they did was wrong and as a result we have now appointed a full-time senior rank security police officer to be with the team round the clock and enforce proper timings.” The PCB chief said the incident had an impact on the performance of the team in the ODI series against the West Indies as one of the main players, Fatima Sana was injured.

He did not describe the nature or the seriousness of the injury sustained by Sana who, surprisingly, featured in all the three matches of the ODI series which ended on April 23 and which Pakistan lost 0-3.

Sana also played in the first of the five-match T20I series on April 26.

Naqvi also said the Board was also in touch with some candidates to be appointed as head coach of the Pakistan women's team.

"We are talking to a high profile foreign coach," he said.