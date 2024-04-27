Advertisement

Delhi Capitals opener Jake Fraser-McGurk played a blinder against Mumbai Indians on Saturday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. McGurk started the DC innings by welcoming Luke Wood with two consecutive boundaries and a six. He didn't even spare Jasprit Bumrah, who came to bowl the second over and collected 18 runs in his first over. McGurk kept going and relentlessly compounded 84 runs in just 27 balls.

Also Read | Team India veteran backs Hardik Pandya to GO BIG in T20 World Cup

Advertisement

Jake Fraser-McGurk leaves MI captain Hardik Pandya distraught

Fraser-McGurk struck six 6s and eleven 4s in his spectacular knock. From Luke Wood to Jasprit Bumrah to MI captain Hardik Pandya, all the bowlers were being picked apart when McGurk was on strike. Eventually, Piyush Chawla got the breakthrough, however, by that time McGurk had done his job. Out of all the bowlers, Hardik Pandya was taken for most runs. Pandya was hit for 41 runs in his two overs. And his reaction stated that he was completely distraught.

Advertisement

Witnessing Hardik Pandya being taken for runs, reactions on social media flowed in. Here are a few of the many reactions that have gained the most traction.

Hardik Pandya ka kya hoga 🤣 captain bhi hai sath mai https://t.co/AoXEA09umV — Varnata singh (@VarnataS)

Hardik Pandya conceded 41 runs in 2 overs for Mumbai Indians.



This is the new young mentality mark Boucher was talking about 😭😭😭#DCvsMI #DCvsMI pic.twitter.com/w6BYTSk0f7 — Akash Yadav (AU) (@AkashYadav9455)

#HardikPandya should take rest or go back to his basics to protect his game. He has no clue at all. He should really stop this faking smile face please get your real character that’s being your real game. Bowls likes a batsman bats like bowler #IPL2024 #MumbaiIndians #IPL — Ashok Pragada (@pragadaashok)

Powered by Jake Fraser-McGurk, Delhi Capitals scored its highest-ever powerplay score of 92. Following McGurk's departure, the run rate took some hit, but Shai Hope played a vital cameo of 41 runs in 17 balls, to once again put DC in the direction towards a massive total. As per the latest update, DC are 190/3 in 15 overs. Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs are in the middle.