Advertisement

The much-anticipated day for the IPL 2024 final has arrived, featuring a thrilling clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. With Pat Cummins leading SRH and Shreyas Iyer captaining KKR, the stage is set for an electrifying and fiercely contested championship showdown.

Also Read: Shaheen Afridi was never offered vice-captaincy role under Babar: PCB

Advertisement

Pat Cummins watches MS Dhoni’s highlights ahead of the IPL 2024 final vs KKR

During the IPL 2024 pre-final press conference, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins couldn't resist watching clips of renowned cricketer MS Dhoni on television. Cummins' side will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final in Chennai on May 26.

Advertisement

Cummins became SRH captain before the 2024 IPL season, resulting in a remarkable turnaround for the squad. After placing last the previous season, SRH improved to second place on the points standings this year.

Despite losing to KKR in Qualifier 1, SRH made a tremendous comeback by defeating the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2, securing a spot in the final. During his press conference on the eve of the final, Cummins kept looking at the TV screen, which was showing Dhoni's highlights from the current season.

Advertisement

MS Dhoni performed as a finisher in his 17th IPL season, scoring 161 runs with an excellent strike rate of 220.54 in 14 games.

Advertisement

Despite Dhoni's outstanding performances, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to secure a playoff position, falling short of their championship victory the previous year. Many anticipate that this was MS Dhoni's last-ever IPL participation and is likely to call his retirement from competitive cricket. It is important to note that, before the IPL 2024 commenced, Ruturaj Gaikwad was named as the new captain of the CSK.

With the mentorship of the legend Gautam Gambhir, KKR eye to lift their third IPL title. Given the fact that Pat Cummins might be one of the smartest personalities on the cricket pitch, the final is poised to be a historic one.