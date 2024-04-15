Advertisement

Almost six months have gone by yet the stains of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 loss against Australia are still fresh in the minds of Indian cricket fans. Almost every day a new reel becomes viral on Instagram on the subject related to India's painful loss in the final of the World Cup 2023. For all the handles a new set of content has been dropped by the inflictor of the pain himself Pat Cummins.

Pat Cummins states World Cup 2023 win is his favorite memory in India

For the unversed, Pat Cummins led Australia defeated India by 6 wickets in the final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, which took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19, 2023. Australia's win shattered Team India's dream of lifting the cup and putting an end to the long wait of winning an ICC trophy. As the search has been prolonged by Pat Cummins, his latest Instagram story may haunt the Indian cricket fans even more.

Cummins conducted a Q and A session on the photo-sharing platform. Among the many questions, one of the followers asked the Australian and SRH captain to state his favorite memory in India. Cummins addressed the query and posted a still from the dais of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 post-match presentation. In the photo, Cummins and the rest of the Australian squad could be seen celebrating their glorious achievement.

Australia won the World Cup, India won the hearts

It was indeed a wonderful achievement for Australia as they had a horrible start to their campaign. They were beaten by India and South Africa and then made a comeback and won eight matches on the trot, which included the final against India. For India, it was also a memorable World Cup campaign. Ahead of the final, Rohit Sharma-led side convincingly defeated every opponent in their journey. Whether it was Rohit's intent with the bat upfront, Virat Kohli's record-breaking 765 runs in the tournament or Mohammed Shami picking up 24 wickets, every fact will go down in history, but whenever the mention of the World Cup will raise a dreaded thought will always follow.