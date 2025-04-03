'He Is Hurt': Virender Sehwag Reveals The Key Motivation Behind Mohammed Siraj’s Redemption Spell vs RCB In IPL 2025 Season

Virender Sehwag has helped laurels on Gujarat Titans' asset Mohammed Siraj, whose bowling skills emerged as a standout during the RCB vs GT IPL 2025 clash. The former Indian cricketer believes that Siraj demonstrated his worth to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who had let him go ahead of the IPL mega auction in 2024. Sehwag added that the pacer was hurt after being snubbed off Team India's ICC Champions Trophy squad, which added fire to his performance.

Sehwag Reveals What Fueled Mohammed Siraj's Fire Against RCB

The Gujarat Titans secured their second win of the season after defeating a high-flying Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 season. Mohammed Siraj emerged as the premier attraction after pulling off a thunderous spell, which restricted Bengaluru's momentum in the play. The standout performance from the Indian pacer earned praise from former Team India cricketer Virender Sehwag and showcased his potential to RCB after being released by the team he once called home.

"He maintained his record with the new ball in Chinnaswamy. He gave away only 12 or 13 runs in the first three overs. He could've probably bowled the fourth over at the same time, too, he might have taken another wicket. He swings the new ball, and yesterday, he also got help from the wicket. He has that fire.

"And somewhere I feel he is hurt that he wasn't part of the Champions Trophy squad, and I saw that fire. That's what we expect from a young fast bowler. 'Yeah, you didn't pick me? Now I will show you.' I hope he continues with the same intensity and makes a comeback in the Indian team," Virender Sehwag said during an appearance on Cricbuzz.

Gujarat Titans Defeat RCB For The First Time In IPL 2025

The Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans are back in their winning ways after they beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, handing Rajat Paridat his first loss as a skipper. Mohammed Siraj's game-changing 3/19 spell proved fruitful as he dismissed the team's top hitters like Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal and Liam Livingstone, who was pushing through and scored 54 runs.

The Titans also did a commendable job while chasing the target. While skipper Shubman Gill failed to make an impact, batters Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler did the heavy work after scoring 49 and 73*, respectively. Sherfane Rutherford gave the finishing touches and smacked the game-winning six to win the match by eight wickets.