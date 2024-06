Published 17:21 IST, May 26th 2024

Pat Cummins to take Shane Warne's IPL Legacy forward with a win in the KKR vs SRH clash? here's how

Pat Cummins leads SRH into the IPL final vs KKR having won the WTC, ODI WC & retaining the Ashes in last 12 months. Now he can take Warne's legacy forward.