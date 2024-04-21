Advertisement

Gujarat Titans spinners, led by R Sai Kishore, foxed an ill-equipped Punjab Kings batting line-up to dismiss the hosts for 142 in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.

Punjab Kings, who have been among the worst performing batting teams in the powerplay this season, made brisk start to reach 45 for no loss in five overs.

Advertisement

However, their innings went downhill thereafter as the spin trio of Sai Kishore (4/33), Rashid Khan (1/15) and Noor Ahmed (2/20) exposed the opposition with their guile.

Struggling up till now, Prabhsimran Singh (35 off 21) found some much needed rhythm before he fell in the sixth over, triggering a dramatic collapse.

Advertisement

Soon after guiding Mohit Sharma (2/32) for a six over third man, Prabhsimran charged down the wicket only to be caught behind.

The spin trio then broke the backbone of Punjab batting. Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore, who led Tamil Nadu to the Ranji Trophy semi-final this season, varied his pace effectively to trouble the opposition batters.

Advertisement

Pressure was maintained from other end as well via Noor and Rashid.

Noor's first victim was Rilee Rossouw (9 off 7), who was trapped lbw while attempting a sweep shot. Skipper Sam Curran (20 off 19) departed in the following over from Rashid and the DRS call that ruled him lbw left him and his opponents surprised.

Advertisement

His English teammate Liam Livingstone (6 off 9) tried to work a Noor googly towards mid-wicket but leading edge went to Rahul Tewatia stationed at the first slip.

Sai Kishore also got rid of an out of sorts Jitesh Sharma (13 off 12) to make it 86 for five in 12th over.

Advertisement

As often has been the case this season, the uncapped duo of Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma were required to do the heavy lifting but they fell cheaply this time to make matters worse for Punjab.

Thanks to Harpreet Brar (29 off 12), the hosts got past the 140-run mark.