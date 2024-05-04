Advertisement

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will clash with the Gujarat Titans (GT) today at 7:30 pm in T20 match number 52 of 74. RCB's squad, led by Faf du Plessis, features stalwarts such as Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell, while Titans, led by Shubman Gill, showcases the talent of Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan. The match will take place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, promising an exciting display of cricketing prowess.

Also Read: Back stiffness forced Rohit Sharma to play as impact sub in MI-KKR clash

Advertisement

Andy Flower believes that RCB can still qualify for the play-offs despite being last on the IPL 2024 table

Riding high on their recent success, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are still in the running for a position in the India Premier League 2024 playoffs before of their matchup with Gujarat Titans (GT) in Bengaluru on Saturday. Head coach Andy Flower of RCB emphasised the team's will to win important games and voiced confidence in their potential to earn a postseason spot.

Advertisement

In an attempt to record a hat-trick of victories, Flower cited RCB's recent triumphs over Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as evidence of the team's comeback. Even though RCB had trouble keeping up their pace early in the season, they have improved greatly in the second part of the competition.

In his pregame speech, Flower stressed the need to maintain their chances of making the playoffs while also emphasising the need to go up in the tournament rankings. He praised the RCB bowling squad for their recent aggressive style of play and highlighted their brave approach to the opposition. Andy Flower said:



Advertisement

“Our playoff hopes are still alive and that's a brilliant position to be in. Obviously, we would have liked to be in a much closer position than we are but the hope and chances are still there. And we are still believing,” "Our batsmen will definitely be looking forward to batting in the middle. I have noticed is that our fast bowling unit has been really attacking in nature and I would like to see that once again,"

Also Read: Aaron Finch on Hardik Pandya's current condition after MI's poor run

Advertisement

RCB v GT, Preview: It’s been a while since we’ve played at HOME and the boys are glad to be back, and they have the right plans in place to come out on top against the Gujarat Titans. 💪



More on @bigbasket_com presents Game Day! Download the Big Basket App and get groceries… pic.twitter.com/R0YJpZnjDv — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets)

The team's current style of play, according to captain Faf du Plessis, is satisfactory since they are carrying out their game plan well. As they approach the forthcoming match, RCB is feeling confident after winning two straight games.

Advertisement

If RCB wins against GT, they will move up the rankings and pass Mumbai Indians (MI) in the process, even though they are now bottom of the table.