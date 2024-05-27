Advertisement

In the IPL 2024 final between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR emerged victorious by 8 wickets with 57 balls to spare. SRH set a target of 113 runs, with notable performances from Pat Cummins with 24 runs and Andre Russell with 3 wickets. KKR's outstanding chase was led by Venkatesh Iyer's unbeaten 52 runs and Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 39 runs. The match concluded in just 10.3 overs, with Mitchell Starc showcasing fine form, earning the player of the match title. Sunil Narine was announced as the Player of the Tournament.

Also Read: IPL 2024: How much prize money the winner and runner-up will receive?

Advertisement

Mitchell Starc on the trolls and criticism he received during the IPL 2024

Following his game-winning performance in the event final, Australian pace specialist Mitchell Starc of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) responded to the comments on the large sum of money the team spent for him in the 2024 Indian Premier League. The veteran fast bowler attributed his ability to deal with high expectations to his previous experience.

Advertisement

At 34, Starc had a difficult start to the season, failing to capture wickets and allowing runs at an alarming rate. After KKR invested ₹24.75 crore in him, he was criticised for not fulfilling expectations. However, Starc delivered important match-winning efforts in both important games of the knock-outs, propelling the Knight Riders to their third IPL triumph.

Starc discussed how his experience has improved him as a bowler after winning Player of the Match in the championship game. During the post-match appearance, he stated that:

Advertisement

“Yeah, there's been plenty of jokes and what not made about the money. But it's been a long time since I have played the IPL. I am older and an experienced player now, that's helped with managing all the expectations. I am certainly glad I am a bit more experienced and older to deal with all of that.” “Probably the two most exciting teams in the final, it was a great night. We lost the toss and got to use the ball first. Having watched the game a few nights ago here, not really sure what the wicket was going to do. We spoke about adapting to the conditions. Shreyas was fantastic with the way he used his bowlers and his fields, has been all season, so credit to him there.”

Bhaisaab Mitchell Starc 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6G1GvGbeJa — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) Trolls ka. Taunts ka. Memes ka. Sabka badla liya re, humara Mitchell Starc🤫 pic.twitter.com/iCcq0WdcaB — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders)

Also Read: IPL: Check out the full list of winners and awards after KKR beat SRH

In Qualifier 1, the left-arm pacer brilliantly eliminated Travis Head with a delivery, concluding with figures of 4-0-34-3. In the final, he followed this up with another unplayable ball, eliminating Abhishek Sharma and finishing with remarkable stats of 3-0-14-2.