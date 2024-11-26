'Hope You're Watching Sai Baba...': Prithvi Shaw Brutally Trolled After Going Unsold In IPL Auction

Prithvi Shaw found no bidders when his name came up at the IPL 2025 mega auction, held on November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Shaw, who was once touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, saw his name appear twice at the auction, but not one paddle went up. To everyone's surprise, Shaw went unsold despite setting his base price relatively low at INR 75 lakh, seemingly knowing all along that he might not get a bidder at all, given his poor form and the reports of his lack of discipline that had become public. Shaw was recently dropped from the Mumbai cricket team, and his international prospects looked grim.

Prithvi Shaw trolled for going unsold

Amid the news of Prithvi Shaw going unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction, fans took to social media to troll the young cricketer, with many posting funny memes and jokes about the situation. Although it may not seem comical to Shaw, many people believe that the player should have seen it coming for a long time and can't help but find humor in the matter.

One such post that caught many people's attention was a morphed photo of Shaw's Instagram story with a picture of Sai Baba and a caption that read, "Hope you are watching everything, SAI BABA." Shaw had previously posted similar content when he faced a snub or was at a difficult juncture in his life and career, often blaming everyone else except himself.