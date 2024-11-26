'LOYALTY is Expensive': Nitish Rana's Wife Slams KKR Management

Nitish Rana, who had been a key player for the Knight Riders, did not get a bid from his former franchise at the IPL 2025 auction. The cricketer's wife took to social media to openly lambaste the KKR franchise. Taking a cheeky jibe at KKR, Rana's wife Saachi Marwah wrote ‘Loyalty is very expensive’. The fact that the KKR franchise did not use the Right To Match card for Rana surprised a lot of fans who were expecting a bid to come. The left-handed batter has been lapped up by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.20 cr. This amount is almost half the salary of what Rana was fetching at KKR. At KKR, Rana was fetching Rs 8 cr.

THE SOCIAL POST

Following Rajasthan Royals buying Rana, the cricketer took to social media and shared a picture wearing a pink shirt.

Meanwhile, Rana and his wife have unfollowed KKR following the auction. It would be interesting to see if Rana finds a spot in the Royals XI or not. With the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel there, it would be difficult one reckons for Rana to find a spot in the XI.

RR History

Rajasthan, a team that has always backed youngsters, were the champions in the inaugural edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League. Back then, Shane Warne had led the Royals side to the title. Since then, they have not won the title once despite coming close on a number of occasions.

Rajasthan Royals' Full Squad