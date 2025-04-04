'Go Easy On Us': R Ashwin And KL Rahul Share A Playful Banter Ahead Of CSK vs DC Clash At Chepauk | WATCH

Indian cricket star KL Rahul and the recently retired R Ashwin recently had a fun banter among themselves when the Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings Came down for practice at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The Indian stumper and the spin-bowling legend were seen chatting on the side and exchanging pleasantries before they headed to training.

KL Rahul & R Ashwin Have A Fun Chat At Chepauk | WATCH

Chennai Super Kings would be hosting the trailblazing Delhi Capitals at the iconic Chepauk stadium. Given the Capitals' latest form, the anticipation is at an all-time high. DC have showcased resilience and grit, but Chennai cannot be counted out of the competition as they are the five-time champions. As both sides make a chase for the gold, they would face off against each other to gain the edge. But the camaraderie between CSK and DC remains stronger than ever.

In a video shared by the Delhi Capitals on 'X' [Formerly Twitter], R Ashwin and KL Rahul were seen interacting at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Both of them exchanged well wishes, but Ashwin went down to business and spoke on the Capitals' strong campaign and said, "You guys are playing very well. Go easy on us. Only two points!"

KL Rahul eventually walked off, and R Ashwin said, "See you after the game," to which the wicketkeeper-batter waved back.

Upbeat DC To Lock Horns With A Wounded CSK At Chepauk

The Delhi Capitals have been in an upbeat form under the leadership of Axar Patel. After the thrilling win over the Lucknow Super Giants , DC went on to beat the high-flying Sunrisers Hyderabad and are now at the number two spot in the IPL 2025 Points Table. The Punjab Kings are at the top of the leaderboard as they have a better NRR.

The Axar Patel-led side has been running strong, but CSK could pose a huge challenge to them. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side would be hungry for a victory after facing two consecutive losses.