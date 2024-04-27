Advertisement

In an electrifying IPL showdown, the Knight Riders (KKR) posted a formidable 261/6 in 20 overs, led by Phil Salt's aggressive 75 off 37 and Sunil Narine's quick 71 off 32, but Kings (PBKS) chased down the target with remarkable efficiency, winning by 8 wickets with 8 balls left, thanks to Jonny Bairstow's exceptional unbeaten 108 off 48 balls, earning him the Player of the Match title. Arshdeep Singh's 2/45 (4) and Sunil Narine's 1/24 (4) added excitement to the game, culminating in Kings' stunning victory at Eden Gardens.

R Ashwin posts SOS message for the IPL 2024 season

In T20 cricket, a team total of 160-180 was traditionally considered quite competitive. However, IPL 2024 looks intent to change that notion, as proven by Friday night's high-scoring match between the Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

KKR set a difficult target of 261/6 in their allotted 20 overs, helped by brilliant half-centuries from openers Sunil Narine and Phil Salt. With such a commanding score on the board, the two-time champions appeared to be heading for a straightforward triumph.

However, PBKS quickly shattered KKR's aspirations, with Jonny Bairstow scoring a century and Shashank Singh causing havoc on the KKR bowlers at Eden Gardens. They demolished the aim with eight deliveries remaining, converting KKR's optimism into sorrow.

The match produced a stunning 523 runs, with 42 sixes and 37 fours, demonstrating both teams' persistent onslaught. The onslaught caused India's offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin to give a 'SOS' to the smashed bowlers, emphasising the huge challenge they faced in restraining the batsmen's attack.

“Save the bowlers” someone plsss

🆘🆘🆘 #KKRvsPBKS #IPL2024 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) It’s run a ball for the last 2 overs of a T 20 game in a chase of 260 +.



Let that sink in. #IPL2024 #KKRvsPBKS — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99)

The shocking aspect of PBKS's run-chase was brought to light when it became clear that they would only have nine runs left to pursue in the final two overs.

Seven of the top ten highest team totals in IPL history have been accomplished this season, which has seen an abundance of high-scoring matches. With scores of 287/3 and 277/3, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) notably occupies the top two slots, underscoring the brilliant batting performances witnessed throughout the competition.

Teams have crossed the 200-run barrier 24 times in the 42 games that have been played so far, highlighting the flat grounds and the batsmen's unrelenting aggression against the bowlers. This pattern is evidence of how important batting skill will be in the 2024 Indian Premier League.