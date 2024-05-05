Advertisement

Veteran India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has finally opened up on the controversial bowling action of KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Sunil Narine's bowling action has been a topic of discussion for the past many years. Narine was even barred from bowling off-spinners during the IPL 2015 season due to suspected action.

Ashwin talks about Sunil Narine's bowling action

Talking about Sunil Narine's bowling action, Ashwin said that he doesn't want to get into that topic but admitted that it's wrong according to his policy. Although Ashwin refrained from delving deeper into Narine's disputed bowling action, he acknowledged the KKR spinner's good performance in the IPL 2024 season.

R Ashwin also praised Jasprit Bumrah's performance in IPL 2024, saying that the Indian pacer has got a really good release point. Ashwin said that Bumrah's unique release point works to his advantage.

“Bumrah has a really good unique point – He has got a distinct advantage compared to other pacers due to his release point. I won’t talk about Sunil Narine. It’s wrong according to my policy. Narine was also getting hit 2-3 seasons ago. This season he’s been outstanding. But let’s not get into that topic,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Sunil Narine has been in phenomenal form in the IPL 2024 season, where he has picked up 13 wickets in 10 innings. Narine has also performed well with the bat opening the innings for KKR. He has scored 380 runs in 10 innings with a strike rate of 179.24. Narine is favourite to win the MVP award this season.

