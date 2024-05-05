Updated May 5th, 2024 at 07:31 IST
IPL 2024 Points Table: Updated IPL Standings, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holder after RCB vs GT
IPL: Match 52 of Tata IPL saw RCB thump GT at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Here is the updated IPL 2024 points table, orange cap and purple cap races.
- Sports
- 3 min read
The 52nd Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) overcome Gujarat Titans with a hard-fought 4-wicket victory in an exciting match played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Virat Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis' outstanding opening partnership of 92 runs drove RCB's chase of the target of 147. Will Jacks, Maxwell, and Green were unable to contribute much at the bat, but Dinesh Karthik and Swapnil Singh showed steely nerves to lead RCB to victory.
Gujarat Titans (GT) set a lofty goal of 147 runs in 19.3 overs early in the game. Mohammed Siraj made significant strides on the powerplay by getting rid of Shubman Gill and Wridhiman Saha. Shahrukh Khan and Miller showed resiliency in the face of early defeats, partnering for a crucial 61 runs. Rahul Tewatia's aggressive 35 runs off 21 balls also contributed significantly to GT's score.
The victory for RCB not only demonstrates their tenacity but also the depth of their batting lineup, as several players made significant contributions at key junctures. However, despite brief moments of competition, GT was unable to hold off RCB's relentless pursuit of their total.
IPL 2024 Points Table After RCB vs GT
|Position
|Teams
|Matches Played
|Win
|Loss
|NRR
|For
|Against
|Points
|Recent Form
|1.
|RR
|10
|8
|2
|0.622
|1848/192.1
|1799/200.0
|16
|L, W, W, W, W
|2.
|KKR
|10
|7
|3
|1.098
|1997/189.0
|1859/196.2
|14
|W, W, L, W, L
|3.
|LSG
|10
|6
|4
|0.094
|1778/197.5
|1715/192.5
|12
|W, L, W, W, L
|4.
|SRH
|10
|6
|4
|0.072
|2050/198.1
|2046/199.1
|12
|W, L, W, W, L
|5.
|CSK
|10
|5
|5
|0.627
|1825/196.2
|1686/194.3
|10
|L, W, L, L, W
|6.
|DC
|11
|5
|6
|-0.442
|2004/207.0
|2185/215.5
|10
|L, W, W, L, W
|7.
|RCB
|11
|4
|7
|-0.049
|2112/209.0
|2134/210.1
|8
|W, W, W, L, L
|8.
|PBKS
|10
|4
|6
|-0.062
|1808/195.4
|1845/198.2
|8
|W, W, L, L, L
|9.
|GT
|11
|4
|7
|-1.320
|1809/218.2
|1905/198.2
|8
|L, L, L, W, L
|10.
|MI
|11
|3
|8
|-0.356
|2059/215.3
|2116/213.3
|6
|L, L, L, L, W
IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After RCB vs GT
Following the conclusion of the RCB vs GT match, there has been a significant shuffle in the Orange Cap holder list. Virat Kohli has ascended to the top spot with an impressive tally of 542 runs, replacing Ruturaj Gaikwad, who previously held the position with 509 runs. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan solidifies his presence in the top ranks, currently occupying the third spot with a commendable total of 424 runs. This dynamic shift highlights the intense competition amongst batsmen in the IPL, as players strive to maintain their positions and make significant contributions to their teams' success.
POS
PLAYER
MAT
INNS
NO
RUNS
HS
AVG
SR
30
50
100
4S
6S
|1
|Virat Kohli
|11
|11
|3
|542
|113*
|67.75
|148.08
|2
|4
|1
|48
|24
|2
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|10
|10
|2
|509
|108*
|63.62
|146.68
|1
|4
|1
|53
|15
|3
|Sai Sudharsan
|11
|11
|1
|424
|84*
|42.4
|131.67
|7
|2
|0
|43
|9
|4
|Riyan Parag
|10
|9
|2
|409
|84*
|58.42
|159.14
|2
|4
|0
|30
|25
|5
|KL Rahul
|10
|10
|0
|406
|82
|40.6
|142.95
|3
|3
|0
|37
|15
|6
|Rishabh Pant
|11
|11
|2
|398
|88*
|44.22
|158.56
|2
|3
|0
|31
|24
IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After RCB vs GT
The Purple Cap holder list doesn't alter after the RCB vs GT game is over. Jasprit Bumrah is still at the top of the table, having taken an outstanding 17 wickets. T Natarajan, who has taken 15 wickets, is right behind him in second place. With 14 wickets in all, Mustafizur Rahman stays in third place. These gifted players have demonstrated their bowling prowess by consistently finishing in the top ranks and putting up outstanding performances throughout the IPL season.
POS
PLAYER
MAT
OVERS
MDNS
RUNS
WKTS
3-FERS
5-FERS
ECON
BBF
|1
|Jasprit Bumrah
|11
|43.5
|0
|274
|17
|3
|1
|6.25
|5/21
|2
|T Natarajan
|8
|32
|1
|287
|15
|2
|0
|8.96
|4/19
|3
|Mustafizur Rahman
|9
|34.2
|1
|318
|14
|1
|0
|9.26
|4/29
|4
|Harshal Patel
|10
|33
|0
|338
|14
|2
|0
|10.24
|3/15
|5
|Sunil Narine
|10
|40
|0
|269
|13
|0
|0
|6.72
|2/22
|6
|Matheesha Pathirana
|6
|22
|0
|169
|13
|2
|0
|7.68
|4/28
Published May 5th, 2024 at 07:31 IST