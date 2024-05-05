Advertisement

The 52nd Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) overcome Gujarat Titans with a hard-fought 4-wicket victory in an exciting match played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Virat Kohli and captain Faf du Plessis' outstanding opening partnership of 92 runs drove RCB's chase of the target of 147. Will Jacks, Maxwell, and Green were unable to contribute much at the bat, but Dinesh Karthik and Swapnil Singh showed steely nerves to lead RCB to victory.



Gujarat Titans (GT) set a lofty goal of 147 runs in 19.3 overs early in the game. Mohammed Siraj made significant strides on the powerplay by getting rid of Shubman Gill and Wridhiman Saha. Shahrukh Khan and Miller showed resiliency in the face of early defeats, partnering for a crucial 61 runs. Rahul Tewatia's aggressive 35 runs off 21 balls also contributed significantly to GT's score.



The victory for RCB not only demonstrates their tenacity but also the depth of their batting lineup, as several players made significant contributions at key junctures. However, despite brief moments of competition, GT was unable to hold off RCB's relentless pursuit of their total.

IPL 2024 Points Table After RCB vs GT

Position Teams Matches Played Win Loss NRR For Against Points Recent Form 1. RR 10 8 2 0.622 1848/192.1 1799/200.0 16 L, W, W, W, W 2. KKR 10 7 3 1.098 1997/189.0 1859/196.2 14 W, W, L, W, L 3. LSG 10 6 4 0.094 1778/197.5 1715/192.5 12 W, L, W, W, L 4. SRH 10 6 4 0.072 2050/198.1 2046/199.1 12 W, L, W, W, L 5. CSK 10 5 5 0.627 1825/196.2 1686/194.3 10 L, W, L, L, W 6. DC 11 5 6 -0.442 2004/207.0 2185/215.5 10 L, W, W, L, W 7. RCB 11 4 7 -0.049 2112/209.0 2134/210.1 8 W, W, W, L, L 8. PBKS 10 4 6 -0.062 1808/195.4 1845/198.2 8 W, W, L, L, L 9. GT 11 4 7 -1.320 1809/218.2 1905/198.2 8 L, L, L, W, L 10. MI 11 3 8 -0.356 2059/215.3 2116/213.3 6 L, L, L, L, W

IPL 2024: Orange Cap Race After RCB vs GT

Following the conclusion of the RCB vs GT match, there has been a significant shuffle in the Orange Cap holder list. Virat Kohli has ascended to the top spot with an impressive tally of 542 runs, replacing Ruturaj Gaikwad, who previously held the position with 509 runs. Meanwhile, Sai Sudharsan solidifies his presence in the top ranks, currently occupying the third spot with a commendable total of 424 runs. This dynamic shift highlights the intense competition amongst batsmen in the IPL, as players strive to maintain their positions and make significant contributions to their teams' success.

POS PLAYER MAT INNS NO RUNS HS AVG SR 30 50 100 4S 6S 1 Virat Kohli 11 11 3 542 113* 67.75 148.08 2 4 1 48 24 2 Ruturaj Gaikwad 10 10 2 509 108* 63.62 146.68 1 4 1 53 15 3 Sai Sudharsan 11 11 1 424 84* 42.4 131.67 7 2 0 43 9 4 Riyan Parag 10 9 2 409 84* 58.42 159.14 2 4 0 30 25 5 KL Rahul 10 10 0 406 82 40.6 142.95 3 3 0 37 15 6 Rishabh Pant 11 11 2 398 88* 44.22 158.56 2 3 0 31 24

IPL 2024: Purple Cap Race After RCB vs GT

The Purple Cap holder list doesn't alter after the RCB vs GT game is over. Jasprit Bumrah is still at the top of the table, having taken an outstanding 17 wickets. T Natarajan, who has taken 15 wickets, is right behind him in second place. With 14 wickets in all, Mustafizur Rahman stays in third place. These gifted players have demonstrated their bowling prowess by consistently finishing in the top ranks and putting up outstanding performances throughout the IPL season.

POS PLAYER MAT OVERS MDNS RUNS WKTS 3-FERS 5-FERS ECON BBF 1 Jasprit Bumrah 11 43.5 0 274 17 3 1 6.25 5/21 2 T Natarajan 8 32 1 287 15 2 0 8.96 4/19 3 Mustafizur Rahman 9 34.2 1 318 14 1 0 9.26 4/29 4 Harshal Patel 10 33 0 338 14 2 0 10.24 3/15 5 Sunil Narine 10 40 0 269 13 0 0 6.72 2/22 6 Matheesha Pathirana 6 22 0 169 13 2 0 7.68 4/28