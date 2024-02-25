Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 09:37 IST

Rajasthan Royals' home games in JEOPARDY? State council seal RR Stadium a month before IPL 2024

Ahead of the IPL 2024 season, the Sawai Man Singh Stadium, home of the Rajasthan Royals, was sealed by the state sports council due to the non-payment of dues.

Republic Sports Desk
Sawai Man Singh Stadium
Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Stadium hosts a home game for the Rajasthan Royals against the Chennai Super Kings | Image: IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The Indian Premier League is just a month away, and the anticipation and excitement are simply amping up. The stadiums have been decking up as the first few fixtures for the 2024 season have been announced. But before the IPL could commence, a colossal problem has come up over the Rajasthan Royals' den in Jaipur. Just a month before the commencement of the T20 league, the Jaipur Stadium has been sealed, and the Royals fanbase of the West could be robbed of watching the home matches.

Also Read: India vs England 4th Test Day 3 Live Score & Updates

Rajasthan Sports Council seals RR's den Sawai Man Singh Stadium before IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals may deal with a venue problem ahead of the IPL 2024 season as the IPL franchise's home pitch has been sealed by the Rajasthan Sports Council. The venue, which is owned by the state cricket body, has allegedly failed to fulfil the dues and other liabilities. The Rajasthan Cricket Association's (RCA) office and its academy were also sealed, along with the stadium.

Sohan Ram Choudhary, secretary of the Rajasthan Sports Council, disclosed that he had given the RCA a notice on Friday to turn over the property to the state council, but nothing happened. The state sports council then proceeded to seal the sites since RCA was purportedly unable to comply with the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and had not paid the fees that were due.

“We have sat down with RCA to find a solution. They received approximately Rs 200 crores but told us that they haven't received the sum. They had a lot of money during the Rajasthan Premier League but they did not adhere to the MoU and did not deposit the money, that's why we had to take this step,” Choudhary told the media.

Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Stadium hosting a home game for the Rajasthan Royals } Image: IPL/BCCI  

However, the secretary of the Rajasthan Sports Council declared that Sawai Man Singh Stadium would hold the IPL fixtures as well as all other events scheduled for the vicinity.

“This is our premise and we just took it back. The IPL matches will happen and all other national and international matches will also happen and the players will get all the facilities,” Sohan Ram Choudhary said.

Also Read: 'Hope he doesn’t score runs': Joe Root lauds Dhruv Jurel's intent after the stumper's Day 2 tenacity

On March 24, 2024, the Sawai Man Singh Stadium will host the inaugural match of the home franchise Rajasthan Royals against the visiting Lucknow Super Giants. The second game will take place on March 28 between the Royals and the Capitals.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Published February 25th, 2024 at 09:37 IST

